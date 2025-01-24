K'taka Govt-Run Kidwai Memorial Institute Of Oncology Achieves Milestone Of 1,000 Robotic Surgeries

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 24 (IANS) The globally-renowned Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO), a premier cancer centre in India, run by the Karnataka government, has achieved a historic milestone by successfully completing 1,000 robotic surgeries.

Kidwai was among the first few hospitals to adopt robotic and has integrated the advanced Da Vinci robotic surgical system, achieving this remarkable milestone.

Among government institutions, Kidwai stands out as one of the few offering robotic surgery facilities.

Sharan Prakash Patil, for Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood, stated on Friday that Kidwai's accomplishment of completing 1,000 robotic surgeries is commendable.

"The hospital offers world-class cancer treatment at no cost or at affordable rates to patients. Adopting innovative medical technologies has enabled Kidwai to deliver high-quality care promptly," he stated.

Over the past nine years, the use of robotic technology has made 1,000 surgeries possible, marking a historic achievement.

“Kidwai remains at the forefront of patient care, establishing itself as a leading cancer treatment centre in India and globally. The institute's efforts and achievements are noteworthy,” minister Patil underlined.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme, the institution has emerged as the hospital providing the highest number of treatments.

Kidwai is also recognised as the only super-specialty hospital offering extensive inpatient care.

Additionally, it houses Karnataka's sole bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit, where both allogenic and autologous bone marrow transplants have been successfully performed.

A separate committee has been established to reduce treatment costs for families lacking BPL benefits or facing financial constraints. Kidwai has also decided to offer cashless treatment for KSRTC employees.

Developed by the U.S.-based Institute for Surgical Research, the Da Vinci Surgical System is an advanced robotic technology and Da Vinci Xi, the latest version, has been implemented at Kidwai.

The system consists of three components: The surgeon console, the patient cart and the vision cart.

Using the patient cart, robotic arms are deployed to perform surgeries with precision. The surgeon operates the system via the console, guiding the robotic arms to make small incisions and perform intricate procedures with the help of steel rods.

All surgical data is recorded and displayed on the vision cart's LED screen, ensuring accuracy and monitoring.