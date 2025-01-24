Russians Conduct Offensive Actions In Velyka Novosilka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces, backed by artillery and UAVs, conducted offensive actions in Velyka Novosilka and carried out nearly 80 shelling attacks.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated on Telegram by the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of (OSGT).

"In the Novopavlivka sector of the front, enemy assault groups, supported by artillery and UAVs, conducted offensive actions in Velyka Novosilka. Nearly 80 shelling were carried out on our positions in this settlement. In the face of fierce battles, our hold the defense, demonstrating heroism and resilience. The enemy's losses are excessively high," the Khortytsia OSGT emphasized.

Additionally, in this direction, the Russian forces, with the support of armored vehicles, attempted an attack near Zelenivka. A convoy, which was detected in advance, suffered significant fire damage, and the remnants of the attacking group retreated to their original positions. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Also, on January 23, in the Kupiansk sector, the Russian forces carried out offensive actions near Dvorichna, Zahryzove, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Petropavlivka but were unsuccessful.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy also failed to breach defensive positions near Kopanky and Yampolivka.

In the Siversk sector, backed by vehicles and armored equipment, the invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Ivano-Darivka. Fire strikes destroyed two Russian infantry fighting vehicles and two buggies, causing their attacks to fail.

oninin

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, the Russian forces assaulted positions in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. To transport personnel to Chasiv Yar, the enemy used vehicles and motorcycles, which were destroyed before reaching the frontline. The enemy made no progress, and the tactical situation remained stable.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Russian troops attempted to leverage their numerical advantage to breach defensive lines in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Dachne, and Ulakly. Intense battles continue in the settlements of Lysivka, Shevchenko, and Yantarne. The Ukrainian defenders continue to neutralize the superior enemy forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 24, 2025, amount to approximately 826,820 personnel.