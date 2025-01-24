Baku Holds Roundtable Discussion On Azerbaijani Book Industry: Existing Realities And Perspectives
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry's financial support has enabled the
Dede Korkut Public Union to carry out a project called "Statistical
study and development of recommendations for the book industry
field", Azernews reports.
A roundtable discussion was held in the framework of the
project. Firstly, a tribute was paid to the memory of the
Azerbaijani martyrs.
Dede Korkut Public Union's chairman and project manager Khatai
Alasgarli made a speech at the event, talking about the goals and
objectives of the project.
In his speech, he noted that informative booklet was prepared
within the framework of the project and was presented to the
participants of the event. In addition, the creation of a new
website called "ekitab" and the conduct of online surveys in
three directions are also planned.
As he said, work is still ongoing on the website, and the
presentation of the website will be held in the next event in
accordance with the project's execution plan. The questions of the
online survey were also presented to the participants for
discussion, and soon the surveys in all three directions will be
sent to the target audience.
Other speakers discussed the preservation of the literary
language, book publication and sales processes, and the interests
of the readers' audience in detail.
