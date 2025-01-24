SOCAR Explores Cooperation With Oliver Wyman Group On Energy Innovation
Date
1/24/2025 5:06:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has explored
collaboration opportunities with the US-based Oliver Wyman Group to
introduce innovative solutions in the energy sector,
Azernews reports.
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf shared details of his meeting with
Nick Studer, President and CEO of Oliver Wyman Group, on the“X”
social network.
Oliver Wyman Group, a globally renowned consulting firm, has
over 40 years of experience in providing management and consulting
services. Established in 1984 in the United States, the company is
headquartered in New York, with a network of 60 offices worldwide
and a workforce of approximately 6,000-7,000 employees. Its
presence spans Europe, North America, the Middle East, and
Asia.
