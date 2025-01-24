Competitor Strategies In Beauty And Personal Care: More Beauty Players Offload Non-Performing Brands To Shift Resources To "Power Brands"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Strategies in Beauty and Personal Care" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driven by a slowdown in major economies, especially China, the beauty and personal care witnessed a "souring" mood at the end of 2024, foretelling more cost-cutting going into 2025. Ruthless optimisation will continue as investor pressure mounts, as more beauty players offload non-performing brands to shift resources to "power brands". Industry behemoths are still in search of the right distribution model, but urgency to adapt to new models is highest in direct selling.

The Competitor Strategies in Beauty and Personal Care global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:



State of play

Blurring wellness spaces

Ingredient-led beauty

Digitalisation Key findings

