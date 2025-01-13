Erba Transasia Group Introduces Its Advanced Haematology Analyzer In Kerala

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Erba Transasia Group, India's No. 1 In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Company and among the leading global IVD players focused on emerging markets, today introduced Erba H7100 – its advanced Haematology analyzer at a Clinical Symposium held in Kochi today on the theme“Need for High-End Haematology Analyzers to tackle current challenges faced by clinical laboratories”. Prof. Dr. CN Srinivas, Group Director, Laboratory Medicine, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai delivered the keynote followed by expert panel that included Dr. Susheela Jacob Innah, Head - Laboratory Services & Blood Centre, Jubilee Mission Hospital; Dr. Asiq Siddeeque, Laboratory Director, Korambayil Hospital & Dr. Reema Miria Abraham, Asst. Professor, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences. Erba H7100 is relevant for Kerala which attracts migrant labour from rural parts of East and North East, where large platelets (associated with certain blood disorders) are prevalent in blood samples. Trade links dating back to 17th century with Greeks and Romans especially in port areas of Kerala have led to a rise in the number of thalassemia cases and other platelet disorders. Also, cancer incidence rate is the highest in Kerala. As a part of diagnosis and chemotherapy, the lymphocyte counts of patient are checked on a cell counter and the new instrument thus plays a vital role in accurate diagnosis.



Equipped with fluorescence flowcytometry technology, Erba H 7100 has a 70 parameter range including Reticulocytes, Immature Platelet Fraction (IPF) and Immature Granulocytes (IG). These are critical for diagnosing, monitoring and treating conditions like anaemia, thrombocytopenia, infection, inflammation and myeloid neoplasms. It offers real-time insights of response to allergic leukemia, anaemia, bone marrow failure syndromes and haemolytic disorders its advanced algorithms improve clinical decision-making and patient care. And redefines haematology diagnostics space by enabling rapid, reliable insights for clinicians and enhancing diagnostic accuracy and research capabilities in the field.



Talking of the new instrument, Suresh Vazirani, Founder Chairman, Erba Transasia Group, said,“Our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation is exemplified in Erba H7100 Haematology Analyzer which stands out with its unique capabilities, providing an extensive panel of clinical and research parameters. Cost-effective and minimizing reagent usage, it's ideal for large and medium-sized labs, corporate hospitals and B2B labs. We are confident Erba H7100 will revolutionize haematology diagnostics, providing clinicians with the tools they need to drive better outcomes."

Added, Vijay Kumar, CCO and Country Head, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.,“Erba H7100 sets itself apart with throughput of 90 tests per hour for CBC+diff and 70 tests per hour for CBC+Diff+retics. Fully automated, it can become a 2X system by adding additional units and samplers. It's Mentzer Index feature helps differentiate between Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) and Beta Thalassemia while it's Optical Platelet (Plt-O) feature addresses challenges like pseudo-thrombocytopenia in haematological analysis. Optical platelet count reduces the spurious count and is useful to correct spurious low platelet counts in EDTA-PTCP patients. By addressing many challenges that labs & pathologists face, we help healthcare professionals deliver patients, the best possible care.”



A key focus of symposium was the clinical significance of incorporating reticulocyte parameters into haematology analyzers allowing clinicians to differentiate between various types of anaemia, classify them based on underlying mechanisms and customize treatment strategies accordingly. These advanced parameters also aid in assessing the effectiveness of interventions like iron therapy, erythropoietin administration and blood transfusions, ultimately enhancing patient care. The symposium highlighted the prognostic value of reticulocyte parameters in conditions like chronic kidney disease, chemotherapy-induced anaemia and haematological malignancies. Monitoring these parameters is vital in evaluating disease progression, predicting complications, and adjusting treatment regimens. In clinical laboratories, the integration of these advanced parameters leads to faster, more accurate diagnostics and improved efficiency, streamlining workflows and reducing turnaround time. Haematology analyzers are extensively used in patient & research settings to count and characterize blood cells for disease detection and monitoring.



