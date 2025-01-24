EQS-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend

BB Biotech: Preliminary full-year 2024 results and dividend proposal

Media release as of January 24, 2025 BB Biotech: Preliminary full-year 2024 results and dividend proposal BB Biotech AG reports the following preliminary and unaudited figures for 2024: Full-year 2024: BB Biotech shares delivered a total return of -13.5% in CHF and -14.1% in EUR (including the CHF 2.00 dividend paid in March 2024). NAV performance amounted to +3.0% in CHF, +1.7% in EUR and -4.6% in USD for 2024 (including the dividend). Full-year 2024 net profit of CHF 76 mn, compared to a net loss of CHF 207 mn in 2023. Performance Full-year 2024 Full-year 2023 Currency CHF EUR CHF BB Biotech share price -13.5% -14.1% -18.1% BB Biotech NAV +3.0% +1.7% -7.4% Net profit/loss +76 mn -207 mn Fourth quarter 2024: BB Biotech shares returned -2.7% in CHF and -3.5% in EUR. NAV performance for the fourth quarter was +2.7% in CHF, +2.8% in EUR and -4.3% in USD. Fourth-quarter net profit of CHF 60 mn, compared to a net profit of CHF 109 mn in Q4 2023. Performance Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Currency CHF EUR CHF BB Biotech share price -2.7% -3.5% +3.4% BB Biotech NAV +2.7% +2.8% +5.0% Net profit +60 mn +109 mn Premium/Discount: BB Biotech's share price closed the year at a 15.2% discount to NAV (in CHF), a sharp contrast to the 0.9% premium recorded at the start of the year. As of January 22, the discount also amounts to 15.2%. This reflects ongoing volatility and subdued investor sentiment in the biotech sector. January 22, 2025 YE 2024 YE 2023 Premium (+) / Discount (-), CHF -15.2% -15.2% +0.9% Dividend Proposal: The Board of Directors will propose a regular dividend of CHF 1.80 per share at the Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2025, reflecting a 5% yield based on the average December 2024 share price. This proposal is consistent with the dividend policy adopted in 2013 and reflects BB Biotech's disciplined approach to balance shareholder returns with reinvestment into the long-term growth opportunities of the biotech sector. Dividend per share 2025 2024 Proposal / Paid out CHF 1.80 CHF 2.00 A review of BB Biotech's portfolio and results for 2024 as well as the outlook for 2025 will be included in the Annual Report, to be published on February 21, 2025. The figures and information provided here are preliminary and intended as a high-level overview.

For further information:

Bellevue Asset Management AG

Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00

Head Investment Management Team BB Biotech

Dr. Christian Koch Investor Relations

Dr. Silvia Siegfried-Schanz, ...

Maria-Grazia Alderuccio, ...

Claude Mikkelsen, ... Media Relations

Tanja Chicherio, ... -p Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.

Composition of BB Biotech's portfolio as at December 31, 2024

(in % of securities, rounded values) Argenx SE 13.7% Ionis Pharmaceuticals 10.3% Neurocrine Biosciences 9.4% Intra-Cellular Therapies 7.6% Revolution Medicines 7.2% Vertex Pharmaceuticals 7.2% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 6.7% Incyte 5.6% Agios Pharmaceuticals 4.4% Scholar Rock Holding 4.1% Celldex Therapeutics 2.9% Biohaven 2.9% Moderna 2.5% Wave Life Sciences 1.9% Arvinas 1.7% Rivus Pharmaceuticals1) 1.6% Edgewise Therapeutics 1.4% Beam Therapeutics 1.4% Immunocore 1.3% Macrogenics 1.2% Relay Therapeutics 1.1% Annexon 1.0% Sage Therapeutics 0.9% Esperion Therapeutics 0.8% Black Diamond Therapeutics 0.7% Fate Therapeutics 0.3% Molecular Templates - Warrants, 2.4.29 0.0% Radius Health – CVR 0.0% Total securities CHF 2 406.9 mn Other assets CHF 0.5 mn Other payables CHF (121.1) mn Net Asset Value CHF 2 286.3 mn

1) Unlisted company

