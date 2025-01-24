(MENAFN- The Rio Times) UBS, the Swiss multinational bank, has issued a cautionary report on the growing risk of a stock bubble. The bank's analysts assign a 35% probability of a bubble forming in the near future. This assessment comes as yields continue to rise, potentially impacting market dynamics.



The report highlights six out of seven conditions for a bubble have already been met. These include the end of a structural bull market and increased pressure on corporate profits. The notes that historically, bubble areas can encompass up to 40% of market capitalization. In such scenarios, price-to-earnings ratios typically reach at least 45 times when bond yields hit 5.5%.



Currently, the "Magnificent 7" tech stocks trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 34 times. This figure approaches but does not yet reach bubble territory. UBS points out that strong corporate balance sheets, especially in the tech sector, could support high valuations despite rising yields.



The bank's analysis also covers regional performance under rising Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities yields. Japan has historically performed best in local currency terms during such periods. Conversely, emerging markets with high current account deficits, like Brazil, tend to underperform in dollar terms.







UBS advises caution with non-financial cyclical stocks. Instead, they recommend defensive stocks with low financial leverage. The bank highlights companies like Microsoft, Abbott, SAP, Tesco, and BAE Systems as potential safe havens.

UBS Warns of 35% Chance for Stock Market Bubble in 2025

For investors worried about populist policies or inflation, UBS suggests considering financial stocks. European banks and life insurance stocks could benefit if inflation expectations rise. This strategy serves as a potential hedge against populist economic measures.



The bank projects the S&P 500 to reach 6,600 by the end of 2025. They suggest underallocated investors use any near-term market turbulence as an opportunity to increase U.S. equity exposure. This outlook reflects a cautiously optimistic stance on market prospects.



UBS's report serves as a reminder of the delicate balance in current market conditions. While not yet in bubble territory, investors should remain vigilant. The bank's analysis provides a roadmap for navigating potential risks and opportunities in the evolving financial landscape.

