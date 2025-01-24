Jollibee Group Opens First Tiong Bahru Bakery In The Philippines

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -MANILA, PHILIPPINES – OutReach Newswire – 23 January 2025 – The Jollibee Group is stepping into the new year with sustained momentum as it inaugurated the first Tiong Bahru Bakery branch in the Philippines- its first foray into fresh viennoiseries and handmade pastries-on January 13.

Ribbon cutting: From the heart of Singapore to the vibrant community of Taguig, the first Tiong Bahru Bakery in the Philippines is bringing the finest handmade pastries, buttery croissants, and artisanal breads made with the best French ingredients to Filipino customers. Photo shows (L-R): Jollibee Group Foreign Franchised Brands Philippines Vice President & Business Development Head Ned Bandojo, Jollibee Group Philippines Chief Executive Officer Joseph Tanbuntiong, Titan Dining Director Damien Lim, Jollibee Group Global President and Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong, Republic of Singapore's Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, Jollibee Group Founder and Chairman Dr. Tony Tan Caktiong, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Titan Dining Chairperson Peter Tan, Ayala Malls' Chief Operating Officer Paul Birkett, Tiong Bahru Bakery General Manager Matt McLauchlan, and Jollibee Group Foreign Franchised Brands Operations Manager Chynna Ramos.

Originally hailing from Singapore, Tiong Bahru Bakery is known for its croissant and other expertly handmade pastries using the finest French ingredients. It now has 21 branches in Singapore. Its first store in the Philippines is located at the Verve Residences Tower 2, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City, Philippines.

“Introducing Tiong Bahru Bakery to the Philippine market aligns with our commitment to providing Filipinos with exciting, world-class dining experiences,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global President and CEO of the Jollibee Group.

“This marks the first international branch of Tiong Bahru Bakery, and we are proud to open it here in the Philippines. We deeply appreciate the support of our exceptional partners-Titan Dining, Ayala Malls, and Taguig City-who have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. We look forward to seeing this collaboration thrive, blending local and global culinary traditions, as we continue spreading the joy of eating,” Tanmantiong added.

Republic of Singapore's Ambassador to the Philippines, Her Excellency Constance See (center) was among the esteemed guests present at the inauguration of Tiong Bahru Bakery's first international store. Joining Ambassador See in the photo were (L to R) Titan Dining Chairman Peter Tan, Titan Dining Director Damien Lim, Taguig City Philippines Mayor Lani Cayetano, Jollibee Group Founder and Chairman Dr. Tony Tan Caktiong, Jollibee Group Global President and Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong, and Jollibee Group Philippines Chief Executive Officer Joseph Tanbuntiong.

Homey Neighborhood, Exceptional Viennoiseries

Tiong Bahru Bakery's strength lies in its passion for excellence, showcased in its exceptional offerings: the signature flaky and buttery croissant, the indulgent Pain Au Chocolat, the bestselling sweet and rich Kouign Amann, the savory Za'atar Miso Eggplant Sandwich, and the zesty, refreshing Lemon Tart. Completing customers' Tiong Bahru Bakery dining experience is the good coffee from sustainably sourced beans produced by Common Man Coffee Roasters.

“For years, the Tiong Bahru Bakery has been synonymous with serving the epitome of croissants and an array of delectably unique creations. Now, with its arrival in the Philippines, we want the location to be the people's go-to spot where they can indulge in freshly baked products while soaking in the store's inviting ambiance,” said Joseph Tanbuntiong, CEO of Jollibee Group Philippines.

Tiong Bahru Bakery's commitment to honoring the true craft of artisanal baking has been in its DNA and is supported by the use of the finest French ingredients paired with the careful creation of the viennoiseries using the time-honored techniques.

“Our signature croissants take three whole days to perfect-a process that involves careful fermentation, layering, proofing, and baking to achieve that golden, flaky finish that we and our customers love. These techniques are a testament to the skill and dedication of our bakers and our belief that great food is worth the time and effort,” said Tiong Bahru Bakery's General Manager Matt McLauchlan.

The Tiong Bahru Bakery in Taguig City, Philippines is open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. For more information, follow Tiong Bahru Bakery on Facebook or visit the Jollibee Group official website for store details and updates.