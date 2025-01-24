Date
1/24/2025 1:33:35 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:21 AM EST - Troilus Gold Corp. : Reports that it has expanded its engineering team with three key appointments, further strengthening its capabilities as the Troilus Project advances into the development and construction phase. The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Denis Rivard as Executive Vice President, Projects and Chris Sharpe as Vice President of Technical Services, effective February 1, 2025. In addition, Jérôme Girard will be joining the team as Process Manager for the Troilus Project, effective February 10, 2025. These additions underscore Troilus' commitment to assembling a best-in-class team to advance one of the largest undeveloped gold-copper deposits in Canada, bolstering the Company's technical expertise and project execution capacity. Troilus Gold Corp.
shares T are trading up 2 cents at $0.34.
Full Press Release:
MENAFN24012025000212011056ID1109124873
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.