(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:21 AM EST - Troilus Corp. : Reports that it has expanded its engineering team with three key appointments, further strengthening its capabilities as the Troilus Project advances into the development and phase. The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Denis Rivard as Executive Vice President, Projects and Chris Sharpe as Vice President of Technical Services, effective February 1, 2025. In addition, Jérôme Girard will be joining the team as Process Manager for the Troilus Project, effective February 10, 2025. These additions underscore Troilus' commitment to assembling a best-in-class team to advance one of the largest undeveloped gold-copper deposits in Canada, bolstering the Company's technical expertise and project execution capacity. Troilus Gold Corp. shares T are trading up 2 cents at $0.34.



