Manz AG is going to switch from the Prime Standard to the General Standard

Reutlingen, January 23, 2025 – Manz AG (ISIN DE000A0JQ5U3) announces that it is going to switch its stock listing from the Prime Standard to the General Standard of the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The revocation of the admission of the shares to the Prime Standard took place today from Frankfurt Stock Exchange with the consent of Manz AG in light of the preliminary insolvency proceedings. With the revocation of the admission to the Prime Standard taking effect, the Manz shares will be officially included in trading in the regulated market (General Standard) on March 7, 2025. As a result of the change of stock exchange segment, the extended admission requirements of the Prime Standard no longer apply. These include, among other things, the requirement to fulfill transparency obligations in English as well. This significantly reduces the costs associated with the stock exchange listing for the company.

