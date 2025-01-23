GCTF Workshop On Combating Drugs, Money Laundering Staged In Taipei

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, (TaiwanToday) – An international on combating new psychoactive substances and tracing illicit flows kicked off January 21 in Taipei City under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, according to the of Foreign Affairs,(MOFA).

The event was jointly organized by the MOFA and the Investigation Bureau under the ministry of justice in collaboration with the representative offices of the US Japan, Australia and Canada in Taiwan. Over 300 officials and law enforcement representatives from home and 37 other countries took part.

During his opening remarks, foreign minister Lin Chia-lung described the GCTF as a key platform for addressing global challenges through cooperation, exchanges and capacity building between Taiwan and its like-minded partners.

The initiative transcends cultures and borders, exemplifying democratic unity and Taiwan's commitment to the world, Lin said, adding that it is also in line with the spirit of Taiwan's integrated diplomacy. With this year marking the initiative's 10th anniversary, the country looks forward to expanding cooperation with its partners to make a positive and profound impact, the minister said.

In addition to Lin, MOJ minister Cheng Ming-chien, American Institute in Taiwan Director Raymond Greene, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chief Rep. Kazuyuki Katayama, Australian Office Taipei Rep. Robert Fergusson and Canadian Trade Office in Taipei senior officer Charles Hudson all gave remarks at the event.

The GCTF was launched by Taiwan and the US in 2015 and subsequently joined by Japan, Australia and Canada. Over the decade, it has organized 86 workshops at home and abroad for more than 10,000 participants hailing from 130-plus countries and territories.

