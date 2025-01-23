Argentina Weighs Paris Agreement Exit Under Milei’S Leadership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Javier Milei's administration is considering withdrawing Argentina from the Paris Climate Agreement, a move that could reshape global climate efforts. This decision aligns with Milei's skepticism towards climate change, which he has labeled a "socialist lie."



The Paris Agreement, signed by nearly 200 nations, aims to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. As the world's 24th-largest greenhouse emitter, Argentina's participation would be significant for the accord's success.



Milei's stance became evident when he ordered Argentina 's negotiators to leave the COP29 climate talks in Baku abruptly. Officials are now reviewing an internal memorandum recommending withdrawal from the agreement.



If Argentina exits, it would join the United States under President-elect Donald Trump as only the second country to leave the accord. This move could have far-reaching consequences, potentially isolating Argentina diplomatically and economically.







The path to withdrawal is not straightforward. The Paris Agreement holds constitutional status in Argentina, requiring parliamentary approval for any exit. This presents a significant hurdle for Milei 's plans, given potential opposition from lawmakers and civil society groups.



As Argentina grapples with this decision, the global community watches closely. The outcome could influence international climate policy and Argentina's role on the world stage for years to come.

