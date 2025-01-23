Barletta Boats Honored With Third Consecutive Innovation Award At Minneapolis Boat Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISTOL, Ind., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barletta Pontoon Boats, one of the fastest-growing pontoon boat makers in the segment and a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, has been recognized with a 2025 Discover Boating® Minneapolis Boat Show® Innovation Award by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Boating Writers International (BWI) for its reimagined helm design and addressable lighting application , aesthetically unique and the first introduction of addressable lighting in the pontoon segment.

Addressable lighting, which refers to a more advanced version of traditional RGB LEDs, gives users greater control over individual LEDs including color, brightness and pattern. This added functionality, combined with a reimagined helm design is unlike anything in the pontoon segment and provides owners with a boat that is both beautiful and functional. Initially available on Barletta Reserve series for the 2025 model year, the company expects to expand availability of the new helm station to additional series in the future.

“Barletta Boats is committed to innovation that elevates the boating experience and our customer's time outside,” said Jeff Haradine, president of Barletta Boats.“I'm so proud of the entire team for their work on the enhanced helm design and technology integration and thank the Minneapolis Boat Show, NMMA and BWI for this recognition. Three innovation awards in a row speaks volumes to how this team obsesses about the entire boat and the owner experience.”

Previously, Barletta Boats was recognized with Innovation Awards for their industry leading interior design and customer-centric floorplans as well as an industry-first, center-mounted twin engine design that enhances performance and safety of the boat.

“The competition was tough this year,” said Brady Kay, chair of the Innovation Awards judging committee and executive editor of Pontoon & Deck Boat magazine.“Barletta Boats brings it every year. In the end, we couldn't ignore the stunning helm design; there's nothing like it out there. We can't wait to see what is next from team Barletta.”

Barletta is committed to redefining the pontoon segment with pioneering, family-focused marine products, and the brand's latest innovation is the next step in this journey. This is the fourth Innovation Award, and third consecutive, for Barletta since its founding eight years ago. Only one other manufacturer has achieved the honor of three consecutive awards since its inception.

To see the award-winning helm design at the Minneapolis Boat Show, please visit the Erickson Marine booth #1702. Learn more at BarlettaPontoonBoats.com .

About Barletta Boats

Barletta Boats is a premium marine manufacturer founded in 2017 with a focus on high-quality, innovative products, unrivaled customer experience and strong dealer relationships. Headquartered in Bristol, Ind., Barletta Boats is the fastest-growing company in the pontoon segment with an expansive network of dealer partners across the United States and Canada. The Barletta Boat lineup includes the Reserve, Lusso, Corsa, Cabrio, and Aria series. Visit for more information. Barletta Pontoon Boats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a manufacturer of premium outdoor lifestyle products. For more information visit .

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta Boat brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit .

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan ...