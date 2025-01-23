Andrew Ratz, Ph.D., Joins Neurocrine Biosciences As Senior Vice President Of Drug Development, Delivery And Device

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, (Nasdaq: NBIX ) today announced that Andrew Ratz, Ph.D., has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Drug Development, Delivery and Device. In this role, Dr. Ratz will lead the continued transformation of Neurocrine's Chemistry, and Controls organization to meet the needs of the company's growing research and development portfolio.

Andrew Ratz, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Drug Development, Delivery and Device at Neurocrine Biosciences.

Dr. Ratz joins Neurocrine after a 28-year career at Eli Lilly and Company, where he contributed to the development and successful registration of more than 25 products across multiple therapeutic areas and molecule modalities. Most recently, he served as Lilly's Senior Vice President and Head of the Drug Delivery, Device and Connected Solutions organization. He led the integrated design and development of devices, drug-device combination products, and packaging systems for both the biotech and small molecule portfolios. Prior to that, Dr. Ratz was Senior Director of Process Chemistry and Chemical Engineering and Head of Global Outsourcing for Lilly's small molecule portfolio.

"Andy brings unparalleled leadership and experience to Neurocrine's R&D team," Neurocrine Biosciences Chief Scientific Officer Jude Onyia, Ph.D., said. "He joins at a critical and exciting time for the company as we seek to discover and develop the next generation of treatments for patients with great needs."

"My love of science, coupled with a passion for helping people, has always driven my professional journey," Dr. Ratz said. "The opportunity to be part of Neurocrine, where innovation meets a commitment to improving lives, is truly inspiring. I am excited to contribute to the groundbreaking work being done here and to make a lasting impact on patients' lives through science and discovery."

Dr. Ratz received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Indiana University and earned his Ph.D. in Chemistry from Harvard University.

