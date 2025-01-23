Brazil’S 2024 Deficit: 0.1% Of GDP, Narrowly Missing Target

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's narrowly met its fiscal target in 2024, according to the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI). The government posted a primary deficit of 0.1% of GDP, just within the zero-deficit target's tolerance range.



This result, however, masks deeper fiscal challenges. The government relied heavily on one-time revenue sources to achieve this near-miss. These included dividends from state-owned companies and new taxes on funds and offshore assets.



While these measures boosted short-term revenue, they don't address long-term fiscal sustainability. Brazil's economy showed resilience, with GDP growth reaching 3.5% in 2024.



Strong agricultural output and a robust services sector drove this expansion. However, the country's rising public debt remains a concern. The IFI projects gross general government debt to reach 77% of GDP by the end of 2024.



The Lula administration faces a delicate balancing act. It must address social needs while maintaining fiscal discipline. Proposed income tax reforms and spending cuts have received mixed reactions from the market.







Critics argue these measures may not effectively curb debt growth. Brazil's central bank has started easing monetary policy as inflation subsides. This could support economic activity but may complicate fiscal consolidation efforts.



Lower interest rates reduce government borrowing costs but also encourage more spending. As Brazil moves forward, its fiscal choices will shape its economic future.



The government must navigate competing interests to implement meaningful changes. Balancing growth, social welfare, and debt sustainability will test the resilience of Brazil's fiscal framework in the coming years.

MENAFN23012025007421016031ID1109123818