NDMA Issues Forest Fire Alert For J & K

“Very High Forest Fire Risk is likely to occur over forest areas in J&K in the next seven days. In case of emergency, dial 112,” the NDMA stated.

Jammu and Kashmir, a forest-rich region, has 20,230 square kilometers of forest, covering around 10% of its geographical area. Excluding Ladakh, where natural forests are minimal, the forest cover rises to 47%.

The forests in Kashmir mainly belong to the dry temperate category, with Deodar, Kail, and Fir trees flourishing at different altitudes. While these evergreen forests are generally less susceptible to fires due to their dense ground cover, extended dry conditions significantly increase the risk.

Officials noted that the region has recorded an 81% deficit in rainfall from January 1 to 22, receiving only 11.4 mm compared to the normal 60.5 mm for this period. This severe shortfall in precipitation has heightened the forests' vulnerability during the ongoing dry spell.

Authorities urge residents and forest personnel to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent and respond to potential fire outbreaks.

A senior officer from the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) said,“This alert is generated through our portal and is scientifically validated. Based on its severity, we activate responders such as the fire and emergency services and the forest department.”

He said the residents are urged to call 112 in case they spot a fire, and their teams will take immediate action to contain and manage the situation, stating that their top priority remains to save lives and protect properties.

The advisory stresses the importance of ensuring all fire-related materials, such as campfires or cooking stoves, are completely extinguished after use. People are also advised to avoid forested areas during this high-risk period.

The JKDMA official said that they have set up operation centers to handle any incidents, urging the public to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols to prevent environmental damage, loss of wildlife, or human casualties.

Notably, such alerts come in response to dry weather conditions, rising temperatures, and reduced humidity, which significantly increase the likelihood of forest fires in the region.

Similar warnings have been issued by the authorities in the past, where residents and visitors near forest areas were urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid activities that could trigger fires, such as lighting campfires or discarding cigarette butts.

As per the current advisory, NDMA has advised to stay calm if a sudden fire occurs and to avoid panic and follow emergency protocols.

The advisory strongly advises not to enter forest areas during such a high-risk period.

The NDMA, including JKDMA, has been highlighting the importance of vigilance during such critical periods to prevent any such incidents that could lead to environmental damage, loss of wildlife, or risk to human lives.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now