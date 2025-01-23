Gradiant And GF Piping Systems Partner To Drive Innovation And Sustainability In Industrial Water

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Gradiant , a global leader in advanced water and wastewater treatment, today announced a strategic partnership with GF Piping Systems, a leading flow solutions provider. This collaboration solidifies Gradiant's capabilities to deliver high-performance, state-of-the-art water solutions to the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals, while reinforcing its leadership in the global water industry.

Under the terms of the non-exclusive agreement, GF Piping Systems will provide Gradiant with defined products and services, ensuring seamless project execution at key facilities worldwide. GF's robust international support network will provide Gradiant with access to around-the-clock technical expertise and on-site assistance, ensuring the timely and reliable delivery of Gradiant's solutions to meet the demanding needs of mission-critical industries.

GF Piping Systems brings over 30 years of expertise in advanced materials, leading prefabrication capabilities, and rapid delivery to meet the complex demands of large-scale water treatment projects across the globe. GF Piping Systems' high-performance materials, automation systems, and global services for the entire water cycle are designed to optimize efficiency and reliability, ensuring that critical infrastructure performs to the highest standards.

“This partnership combines Gradiant's advanced water treatment technologies and process expertise with GF Piping Systems' experience in precision flow solutions,” said Govind Alagappan, President of Gradiant.“Together, we are empowering the world's essential industries that rely on us to achieve greater efficiency, sustainability, and resilience in their water operations.”

“Our partnership with Gradiant is a natural fit,” states Wolfgang Dornfeld, Head of Business Unit Asia at GF Piping Systems.“We are both committed to driving technological advancements for sustainable water treatment through collaborative research and development. Thanks to our global footprint, we can support Gradiant's projects around the world with our reliable and innovative piping solutions and service portfolio.“

The partnership was celebrated at GF Piping Systems' Customer Experience Center in Singapore with the handover of its 100th IR-63M infrared welding machine, symbolizing the collaboration's focus on innovation and sustainability. The state-of-the-art welding machine will complement Gradiant's Global Innovation Center in Singapore, a recognized hub for water technology innovation, driving groundbreaking advancements in industrial water treatment to address the world's most important water challenges.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a Different Kind of Water Company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant's innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,000 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink