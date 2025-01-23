Nick Boulle Joins United Autosports #2 Entry At The 2025 Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boulle of de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry, an independent jewelry salon in Dallas and Houston, is confirmed to race with United Autosports LMP2 #2 car for the prestigious 2025 Rolex 24 on January 23rd through the 26th at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. With teams racing around the clock for 24 hours, the Rolex 24 is recognized as one of the world's premier endurance races as it is a true test of fortitude and strength.

Reigning IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar LMP2 Champion Nick Boulle

United Autosports LMP2 #2 ORECA 07 kicking off the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, this year's race marks the 63rd Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

In the #2 ORECA 07, reigning IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar LMP2 Champion Boulle will join forces alongside a world-class roster of drivers with GT World Challenge Australia Pro/Am multi-race-winner and Asian Le Mans LMP2 podium placer Garnet Patterson, five-time IMSA race winner and 2020 Daytona race winner Ben Hanley and 2022 IMSA DPi Champion, Daytona race winner and two-time Le Mans race winner Oliver Jarvis. This all-star team is poised to take on intense competition in the LMP2 class and push for victory.

Fresh off a championship-winning season, Nick is eager to bring his expertise to one of the most prestigious endurance races in the world. "United Autosports' history of success and commitment to excellence speaks for itself and aligns perfectly with my passion for motorsport and my approach to business," said Boulle. "The United Autosports car is one of the best looking on the grid, and I can't wait to hit the track with this incredible team and drivers. Together, we're ready to compete at the highest level and make something special happen."

Boulle is the team's Bronze-graded driver and brings years of experience on the world's greatest endurance racecourses including Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps and Daytona. This will be the eighth time Boulle has competed in this race. His greatest notoriety may be when he became the first certified Rolex retailer to win the Rolex 24 At Daytona in the LMPC class with Performance Tech Motorsports in 2017 with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsport. In 2024, Boulle celebrated podium finishes at two Michelin Endurance Cup events – Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen and the TireRack Battle on The Bricks – and took victory at the Chevrolet Grand Prix sprint race, laying solid foundations for another successful LMP2 season.

Boulle's addition to the team reflects his growing prominence in international motorsports. His ability to consistently deliver high-pressure performances has solidified his reputation as one of the top drivers in the LMP2 class. This opportunity with United Autosports USA not only positions him for success at Daytona but also as a leading contender in the 2025 season.

Kicking off the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, this year's race marks the 63rd Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. As the crown jewel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the historic race features competition in five classes: the headlining Daytona Prototype International (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), and the GTD PRO class.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona will take the green flag on Saturday, January 25th at 12:40pm CT (starting on NBC from 12:30-2:30pm CT; USA Network from 1:30-5:30pm; streaming flag to flag on Peacock, IMSA, YouTube).

Stay updated on Nick Boulle's journey to the Rolex 24 at Daytona and his motorsport achievements by following deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry and deBoulle Motorsports .

This year, Boulle, deBoulle Motorsports and de Boulle are excited to partner with Nick & Sam's Steakhouse along with a donor who supports Camp Sweeney. A big thanks for helping make this possible.

About deBoulle Motorsports / deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry

deBoulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. With Nick Boulle at the helm, the team has competed in races across the United States and Europe, specializing in endurance racing at speeds of 200 miles per hour. In 2017, Boulle won the Rolex 24 at Daytona. deBoulle Diamond & Jewelry was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle. Now, a family business with the second generation on board to deliver an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry, exquisite timepieces and impeccable service in an extraordinarily beautiful and luxurious environment. deBoulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States with locations in Dallas and Houston. For more information, visit deBoulle .

About United Autosports USA

United Autosports USA enters the Rolex 24 following an impressive 2024 campaign, which included a pole position and a strong showing throughout last year's race. With their expertly engineered cars and strategic approach, the team is fully prepared to take on the challenge of this 24-hour marathon and contend for top honors.

About Nick & Sam's Steakhouse

Since 1999, Nick & Sam's Steakhouse has defined experience dining. Founded by legendary restaurateur Phil Romano, led by majority owner and general partner Sam Romano and corporate chef, partner, and James Beard Foundation featured chef, Samir Dhurandhar. Nick & Sam's has been featured in The Dallas Morning News, Forbes, New York Times, and D Magazine, and earned a Best in Dallas title from Southern Living, Forbes, USA Today, and Tasting Table.

About Camp Sweeney

A diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes changes the life of a child forever. At Camp Sweeney, Type 1 diabetes is normal. And when diabetes disappears, every camper can show what makes them special, not what makes them different. Camp Sweeney serves over 1,000 children every year, from all walks of life, nationalities, creeds and financial backgrounds. Camp Sweeney is the largest three-week residential camp in the world for children with Type 1 Diabetes. For some campers in the Texas Foster Care System, attending Camp Sweeney each summer is often their only consistent family. Since 1984 Camp Sweeney has been run by volunteer Camp Director, Dr. Ernie Fernandez, who has dedicated more than 30 years of his life to the children of Camp Sweeney. deBoulle has partnered with Camp Sweeney since 2012, through the Gift of Sweeney Event held at deBoulle, deBoulle has helped raise more than $1,500,000 for Camp Sweeney.

SOURCE deBoulle Diamond and Jewelry

