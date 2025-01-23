Landmark Immigration IPO Debuts With 4.17 Pc Premium On BSE SME

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 23 (KNN) Landmark Immigration Consultants successfully listed its shares on the today, marking a milestone for the global education consultancy firm.

The company's initial (IPO) demonstrated robust investor interest, achieving an impressive 68.62 times subscription during its three-day bidding window that concluded on January 19.

Trading commenced on the BSE SME with shares priced at Rs 75, representing a 4.17 percent premium over the issue price.

Following the listing, the company's valuation reached Rs 156.02 crore, reflecting strong market confidence in its business model.

The IPO aimed to raise Rs 40.32 crore through the issuance of 56 lakh shares, priced at the upper end of the Rs 70-72 per share range.

Specialised in providing global education consultancy services, the company primarily focuses on assisting students seeking career opportunities abroad, with a particular emphasis on Canadian immigration and visa services.

Proceeds from the public issue will be strategically allocated to expand the company's operational footprint, including establishing new branches, enhancing brand visibility through targeted advertising, pursuing potential acquisitions, and supporting general corporate objectives.

(KNN Bureau)