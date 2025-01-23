Unique Gift Launched To Celebrate President Trump's Scottish Roots

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A family-owned business that runs a popular nature reserve in the Highlands is giving people the opportunity to adopt a Trump themed Highland cow named Donald.

- Doug WilsonDUROR, HIGHLANDS, SCOTLAND, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold and fun new initiative, a family-owned business is giving nature lovers and fans of U.S President Donald Trump the opportunity to adopt a Highland cow and help make a nature reserve great again.In addition to receiving a gold-foiled Certificate of Adoption, buyers will enjoy a personal message of thanks delivered by a professional Trump impersonator and monthly updates on Donald's progress.Doug Wilson, CEO of gift company Highland Titles, explains the gift.“We really wanted to celebrate President Trump's Scottish roots and it's fun to observe the similarities between President Trump and Donald the cow. Highland cows are absolutely iconic, instantly recognisable and they command your attention. They are incredibly resilient and can thrive in environments that would be too challenging for other breeds. In a strange twist of fate, Donald the cow had some problems in the summer of 2024 and had to show tremendous fighting spirit to overcome them. Like President Trump, he now stands strong and triumphant.”Donald the cow isn't just a novelty gift, however, and will play an important role in managing the land.“We bought this land in 2006 when it was a failing commercial forestry plantation. Nearly 20 years later, we have transformed the land into a species-rich nature reserve which welcomes more than 10,000 visitors each year.Animals have always played an important role in managing the land and they're very popular with visitors. Donald is the latest addition to our herd of Highland cows and he will improve the biodiversity of the land and help us stop the invasive species from taking over,” explains Wilson.Donald the cow is currently living in an area of the nature reserve that has been named“A-moo-rica.” Should the gift prove popular, then A-moo-rica will expand its borders and help to support broader initiatives such as tree planting to restore the natural landscape.Guided tours of the Highland Titles Nature Reserve are available, so all of Donald's adoptive benefactors will be able to visit. Having obtained the Trip Advisor 'Traveller's Choice' Award in 2024, the Highland Titles team is hoping that the reserve is set for another busy year.If anyone wants to adopt Donald The Highland Cow for a one-off fee of just $30, visit .

