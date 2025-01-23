Southwest Transit Expands Service With Route Along 494

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are thrilled to announce the start of this route, which will enhance our already popular airport service by expanding access to MSP...” - Erik Hansen, CEOEDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, SouthWest Transit (SWT) announced their upcoming route, the 686, which provides a direct connection from SouthWest Station (SWS) in Eden Prairie to MSP International Airport. The route includes key stops along the I-494 corridor, such as the Mall of America (MOA), Best Buy Headquarters, Southtown Shopping Center, and Normandale Lake Office Park.



“We are thrilled to announce the start of this route, which will enhance our already popular airport service by expanding access to MSP seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.,” said CEO Erik Hansen.



The new route will feature two service patterns: the Local service (686L), with stops at 16 locations along the corridor, and the Express service (686X), which runs exclusively between SouthWest Station, MOA, and MSP. With this service expansion, SouthWest Transit will offer a more robust overnight parking option, creating an affordable alternative for airport parking. The route will run on either an hourly or 45-minute schedule, depending on the service pattern and time.



In celebration of the new route, SouthWest Transit launched a Community Design Contest for local youth, inviting individuals ages 11-18 that live or go to school in Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, Chaska, Carver, and Victoria to submit their designs for two of the new 686 bus wraps. Submissions are due by January 31, 2025. Contest details can be found on their site .



The new 686 route is set to begin operation on March 31, 2025, offering extended hours of service to MSP and addressing growing demand beyond the SW Prime Airport service. SW Prime Airport will remain available until April 26, 2025, providing an overlap period for riders before the service sunsets.



###



About SouthWest Transit

SouthWest Transit is an award-winning Transit agency serving the SouthWest Twin Cities area through bus, on-demand rideshare, and shuttle services. The agency is committed to serving the needs of their customers through diverse and innovative transit solutions that build community and connect customers from where they are to where they want to go. Visit for more information and follow along on LinkedIn .

Erica Schulte King

SouthWest Transit

+1 952-974-3110

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.