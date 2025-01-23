PLAYBOY Magazine To Return To Newsstands In February 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lori Harvey to Grace the Cover; Playboy Interview with Nikki Glaser; Playmate of the Year to be Unveiled During the Big Game Weekend

Limited Pre-Orders Available Here – Official Release Hits Newsstands February 10, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy Enterprises announced today that Lori Harvey will grace the cover of the highly anticipated return of PLAYBOY magazine, now available for pre-order. The magazine that defined an era, set trends, and shaped conversations is back-bolder, fresher, and more dynamic than ever. Fans of the original and a new generation of readers can now secure their place in history by pre-ordering the magazine. Limited copies are now available exclusively HERE .

The reimagined PLAYBOY magazine arrives on Barnes & Noble newsstands nationwide on February 10, 2025, and promises an unforgettable mix of cutting-edge content, bold storytelling, and unparalleled cultural insight. This edition brings back everything that made PLAYBOY a cultural icon while introducing a fresh perspective that resonates with today's world.

The new issue features:



Cover Model Lori Harvey : An exclusive feature story and interview conducted by PLAYBOY Editor in Chief Mike Guy. Lori opens up about her personal journey, career, and what it means to be a modern icon along with an expansive photo shoot providing a beautiful look at the rising star.

The Coveted Playboy Interview : A thought-provoking and candid conversation with comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, known for her sharp wit, fearless humor, and acclaimed comedy specials. Nikki shares insights on her rise to stardom, her unfiltered approach to life, and what drives her comedic genius. The Return of Playmate of the Year : PLAYBOY's most celebrated tradition makes its grand comeback. The Playmate of the Year will be unveiled during an exclusive event held during Big Game Weekend in New Orleans, promising an unforgettable celebration.



“For nearly seven decades, PLAYBOY wasn't just a magazine-it was a movement,” said Mike Guy, Editor in Chief, PLAYBOY Magazine.“This issue celebrates our rich history while embracing a bold new vision for the future, blending nostalgia with innovation to inspire a new generation of readers.”

Readers can now pre-order PLAYBOY's latest print issue to secure their place in the magazine's evolving legacy.

About Playboy Enterprises

Playboy Enterprises, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead more fulfilling lives. Playboy, is one of the most recognizable brands in the world with Playboy products and content available in approximately 180 countries. For over 70 years, Playboy has created groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fought for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at and .

