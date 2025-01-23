Progress Reported At Globex’S Bell Mountain Gold Royalty Property

Lincoln states that once financing is in place, it is estimated that the time for construction will be 8 to 10 months with the first gold and silver production being about 4 to 5 months following.

Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty at the current gold price. Access to the Lincoln's press release here .

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.