Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tight-Spot Adjustable Wrench (JTK-240)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved wrench for use in tight areas," said an inventor, from Richwood, La., "so I invented the TIGHT-SPOT ADJUSTABLE WRENCH. My design enables you to access and turn bolts, nuts, and other fasteners in cramped locations with ease."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective tool for accessing and turning nuts and bolts within tight spaces. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a traditional wrench. As a result, it increases torque, and it saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, mechanics, trade workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JTK-240, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

