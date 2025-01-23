XS Brokers Hires Annie Dawson As Senior Vice President To Head National Carrier Relations & Strategy

"I am excited to join XS Brokers and develop lasting growth strategies with strong insurance carrier partners. This role will enable the firm to expand its offerings to our well-established retail agents and brokers," said Annie Dawson, Senior Vice President. "What attracted me to XS Brokers is the well-defined culture, unwavering commitment to continuous producer and service delivery, and the leadership's nimbleness and agility toward business performance."

Prior to this role, Annie Dawson was a Director for National Binding Authority to RT Specialty. Her earlier career spans commercial underwriting, marketing, and placement roles.

XS Brokers Insurance Agency ( ) is an independent binding authority and wholesale brokerage group headquartered in Massachusetts. With offices throughout the Northeast and Southeast, XSB is a full-service insurance group providing leading-edge coverage solutions exclusively to retail agents and brokers. Since 1978, XSB has focused on providing a broad range of personal and commercial lines solutions, service excellence, and market agility to help retail agents drive growth. Licensed in 50 states and with well over 30 binding authority facilities and strategic carrier appointments, XSB continues to achieve double-digit growth and profit.