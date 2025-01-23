Benjilock Unveils Groundbreaking Stainless Steel Fingerprint Padlocks To The Music Industry At NAMM 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BenjiLock ushers in a new age of security with the revolutionary Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock, combining cutting-edge biometric and rugged durability to provide personalized, hassle-free protection at NAMM 2025.

Weather Durability Meets Biometric Convenience: BenjiLock's Stainless Steel Series Revolutionizes Protection for Musicians and Their Gear

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BenjiLock , the industry leader in biometric security solutions, has announced the debut of the first of its highly anticipated Stainless Steel Series at NAMM 2025. The company's new line of Fingerprint Padlocks combines cutting-edge biometric technology with unparalleled durability, providing musicians, touring artists, and professionals with the ultimate solution for securing their instruments, gear, and valuables on the road, in storage, and on stage.

The flagship product of BenjiLock's Stainless Steel Series is the 40mm Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock-a sleek, weather-resistant lock engineered for use in the harshest environments, from musical tours to recording studios. Designed with musicians' needs in mind, this robust lock offers the ultimate peace of mind, knowing that instruments and equipment are secure whether on stage, in transit, or in storage.

Crafted from high-grade stainless steel, the 40mm Fingerprint Padlock merges advanced fingerprint technology with superior physical strength, ensuring both secure and seamless access. The lock can store up to 10 unique fingerprints, making it the perfect choice for musicians who need quick and reliable access to their gear.

“We are thrilled to unveil our Stainless Steel Series at NAMM 2025, based on input from music manufacturers, musicians and touring staff,” said Robbie Cabral, Inventor, CEO, and Founder of BenjiLock.“This new series represents the next generation of security, combining cutting-edge fingerprint technology with the durability musicians and professionals require. Our mission is clear: to empower musicians by providing a reliable, easy-to-use solution that protects their valuable gear wherever their journey takes them.”

The BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock is designed for versatility, ideal for securing everything from instruments and touring equipment to photography gear and storage units. Whether safeguarding a guitar case, a storage locker, or a camera kit, musicians can now access their gear with the simple touch of a fingerprint-eliminating the need for traditional keys or combinations. The Fingerprint Padlocks are available now for purchase through ZenSupply , a leading platform for commercial and residential security products, with a retail price of $79.99.

BenjiLock continues to integrate advanced technology into everyday security needs, and the Stainless Steel Series is a prime example of this vision. Built for durability, ease of use, and peace of mind, these locks are perfect for both personal and professional use. Combining biometric security with rugged reliability ensures that musicians and professionals no longer have to worry about lost keys or forgotten combinations.

BenjiLock at NAMM 2025: Showcasing Innovation and Security

At NAMM 2025 (January 23rd to 25th), attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to experience BenjiLock's Stainless Steel Series firsthand in two locations:

. BenjiLock will be showcasing its biometric security solutions at Penn Elcom's booth (#10612).

. BenjiLock will highlight fingerprint technology innovations at TKL Cases' booth (#6002).

. Shark Tank star Robbie Cabral will make personal appearances throughout the event, where visitors can witness live demonstrations of the company's Fingerprint Padlocks and discover how BenjiLock is setting new standards for security in the music industry.

“We're excited to present the next chapter of our biometric security products at NAMM 2025,” Cabral added.“Our Stainless Steel Series brings together cutting-edge technology and design to provide musicians with innovative, hassle-free security. We look forward to engaging with NAMM attendees and sharing how our products help protect the instruments and gear that drive the music industry forward.”

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined personal security through its patented, fingerprint hybrid technology. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 50 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry "Favorite Padlock Design" Silver Award and the“Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. BenjiLock's success is further solidified as one of“America's Top Small Businesses” by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit BenjiLock and follow BenjiLock on Instagram, X, Threads, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

