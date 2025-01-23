PARAGON SYSTEMS AWARDED PRIME CONTRACTOR STATUS ON DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE SEAPORT NXG CONTRACT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Systems, Inc. is proud to announce its selection as a Prime Contractor on the Department of Defense (DOD) Department of the Navy (DON) SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort NxG) contract.

This significant award positions Paragon to respond to various task orders that encompass essential services in Enterprise IT, Security, and Program Management for vital Navy entities, including the Naval Sea Systems Command (NSSC) and the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC).

With this opportunity, Paragon is well-prepared to deliver a comprehensive suite of Program Management Services tailored specifically to the needs of the DON. Paragon's diverse offerings range from Quality Control and Administrative Support to Training, Financial Analysis, and Logistics. Additionally, Paragon provides specialized Information Systems (IS) Software Analysis and an array of Information Technology (IT), and Cybersecurity services designed to enhance operational efficiency and security.

Paragon is deeply committed to meeting the Navy's dynamic and evolving requirements in Mission Support, Cybersecurity, and Enterprise IT. "This award reflects our steadfast commitment to delivering top-tier program management solutions," said Tony Sabatino, Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to partner with the DOD to enhance their capabilities and ensure mission success across all areas of Security Management."

ABOUT PARAGON SYSTEMS

Paragon Systems safeguards American assets at home, abroad, and beyond, from government facilities and critical infrastructure to networks and data. For more than 25 years, we're the people government agencies choose to safeguard operations at mission speed and scale.

SOURCE Paragon Systems

