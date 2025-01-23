BOGHOSSIAN UNVEILS NEW 'INLAY CRUSH' COLLECTION

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

Featuring round diamonds inlaid into smooth round bases of aquamarine, morganite, and peridot, each piece is a symbol of affection and sophistication. Earrings and rings are made to match, offering a perfect balance of colour and sparkle through masterful inlay craftsmanship.

Radiating with character and brilliance, the collection honours love's carefree moments with designs that feel as joyful as they are elegant.

The choice of gemstones reflects the different hues of romance: aquamarine for calm devotion, morganite for tender affection, and peridot for passionate energy. This collection is versatile, suitable for every moment-from casual chic to timeless elegance- whenever a touch of love is needed.

Inlay Crush speaks to the refined lover of minimalism, where true luxury is in the intricate details and genuine craftsmanship, designed for those who cherish discreet sophistication. Each piece is more than jewellery; it's a personal treasure, a wearable memory of love's first spark, crafted to be cherished.

Tags#Boghossian #diamonds #Inlay Crush