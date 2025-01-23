Arvind Kejriwal Claims His Car Attacked At Public Rally, Points Fingers At Home Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Former Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that his car was attacked during a public rally in Hari Nagar constituency and blamed the Delhi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah for the 'orchestrated' assault.

He alleged that Delhi Police, acting at the behest of Home Minister, allowed the Opposition's supporters to trespass into his public rally, who in turn attacked his car.

The AAP supremo also lashed out at the Election Commission for failing to contain constant on him during the election campaign and said that such conduct raises serious questions on the efficacy of poll body.

The alleged attack comes close on the heels of similar incident in New Delhi constituency where his car suffered a brick attack, as shown in the video, though the same was strongly contested by BJP, which called it a brazen attempt to seek sympathy votes.

The AAP chief, on a campaign trail in the city, addressed public rally in Hari Nagar on Thursday evening, where he hardsold Delhi government's free electricity, free water, Mohalla clinics and free bus travel for women.

He exhorted the public to vote in favour of incumbent government to enjoy all the free services and repeatedly warned them against pressing the“wrong button”.

“All these facilities will continue only till when the AAP government is in power. If the BJP comes to power, all the freebies will vanish and your life will be ruined,” he told the gathering.

He also reiterated a host of poll pledges as announced by the party including the Mahila Samman Yojana, providing Rs 2,100 allowance to women, Sanjeevni Yojana for elderly and also subsidised bus travel for youth. He said that if AAP is voted to power, he will bring all these schemes into operation within months of forming government.