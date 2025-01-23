Trumoo Premiers New Disney Moana Strawberry Banana Lowfat Milk

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This exciting collaboration gives Moana fans and their families the first-ever fresh strawberry banana-flavored milk offered on store shelves, but also harnesses the power of protein-packed, real-dairy milk with 8 grams of protein per one cup serving.

Available starting early to mid-January at major retailers in most major markets across the U.S., this whimsical pink milk features luscious strawberries and sweet bananas dancing together in a wave of flavor.

TruMoo's Moana Strawberry Banana Lowfat Milk is not only a fun and tasty drink but also offers nutritional benefits that parents can feel good about. Each 8 oz serving contains 150 calories, 2.5g of total fat, 11g added sugars, and provides essential vitamins and minerals including calcium and vitamin D.

"We're excited to collaborate with Disney to bring this delightful flavor to life," said Rachel Kyllo, Chief Marketing Officer of Dairy Brands at Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). "TruMoo's Disney Moana Strawberry Banana Lowfat Milk is not just a beverage; it's an adventure in every sip that captures the spirit of Moana and encourages families to enjoy both great taste and good nutrition together!"

By visiting , Moana fans can also enter the TruMoo Fuel Your Adventures Sweepstakes Celebrating Disney Moana for the chance to win a $5,000 Disney gift card – which could send your family on a vacation to experience the Journey of Water: Inspired by Moana attraction at Walt Disney World's® EPCOT – and hundreds of other instant prizes.

Don't miss out on this limited time offering. Enjoy the enchanting flavor of TruMoo's Disney Moana Strawberry Banana Lowfat Milk today. Available at select retailers nationwide.

Visit to enter the sweepstakes and find instant win games, a store locator, recipes and island-themed craft and activity ideas.

About TruMoo®

TruMoo is all about making the most of childhood fun with their Truly MOOliciousTM chocolate, strawberry and limited-edition flavored milk products. TruMoo is the best way to add flavor to your day and the most delicious moo'd booster on the market. Plus, all TruMoo flavored milk products provide essential vitamins and nutrients. TruMoo is a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative owned by more than 10,000 family dairy farmers. For more information, visit trumoo.

The TruMoo Moana Strawberry Banana Lowfat Milk features the Disney Check. To learn more, visit .

