2U Names Kees Bol Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Kees Bol is a transformational leader who understands the power of education to change lives," said Brian Napack, 2U's Executive Chairman. "His deep knowledge and consistent record of building great education service organizations make him an excellent fit to lead 2U into its next phase. I'm looking forward to working with him to accelerate 2U's evolution and innovation so we continue doing what we do best–enabling both institutions and learners to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

Bol brings to 2U a proven ability to lead high-performing teams, manage transformations, and drive business growth. For over four years, he led what is now Boundless Learning, first as part of Pearson and later as an independent company, overseeing its carveout and guiding its return to growth and profitability. Previously, Bol led marketing, enrollment, and retention for Pearson's K-12 virtual school division. Before joining Pearson, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Strategic Education, formerly Strayer Education, overseeing successful strategic initiatives to grow enrollment, enhance student success, and improve institutional performance. Prior to that, Bol held senior roles in marketing and operations at Capital One, leading efforts to drive product innovation and growth, including operational strategy, process optimization, and the design of critical infrastructure, including online platforms. He began his career at McKinsey & Company, focusing on strategic planning and operational management.

"2U has an incredible opportunity to advance world-class education at a global scale," said Bol. "For more than 15 years, 2U has worked hand in hand with leading universities and institutions to break down barriers to life-changing higher education. I'm inspired by the 2U team, the depth of its institutional partnerships, and, above all, our shared commitment to delivering broad access to education that drives real career outcomes. At a time when this mission has never been more critical, we'll build on 2U's market leadership to create more pathways to opportunity for learners around the world."

Bol succeeds Matt Norden, who has served as Interim CEO since October 2024. Norden will return to his role as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer.

"Matt Norden has been an exceptional steward of 2U during this critical period," said Napack. "His leadership has been critical in maintaining 2U's focus and momentum, and we are all grateful for his tireless work and many accomplishments."

2U also announced today the appointment of Matt Leavy as Chief Operating Officer , effective January 27. Leavy has over 20 years of experience in education technology, driving business transformation, growth, and optimization. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Wiley and oversaw Wiley's university services, education publishing, and consumer publishing businesses. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Pearson, including Managing Director of Global Managed Services and CEO of Pearson eCollege.

"Matt Leavy brings to 2U a strong track record of success leading and transforming some of the most important organizations in our space," said Napack. "His deep commitment to our mission and his proven ability to drive rapid adaptation in fast-changing markets will help 2U accelerate into its next chapter of growth. With Kees Bol, Matt Leavy, and the rest of 2U's strong leadership team, we're well-positioned to accelerate our evolution and expand the impact of 2U and its partners."

2U partnered with NU Advisory Partners on the Chief Executive Officer search process.

About 2U

2U is a global leader in education technology. Guided by its founding mission to increase access to higher education, 2U has spent over 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 91 million people with thousands of affordable, career-aligned learning opportunities in partnership with 260 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE 2U