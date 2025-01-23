Polyurethane Adhesives And Sealants Market Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue And Business Development Report By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The for polyurethane adhesives and sealants is growing because they have many useful qualities, such as being very flexible, strong at sticking

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Polyurethane Adhesives And Sealants market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 3412.5 million in 2024 to USD 5071.3 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The market for polyurethane adhesives and sealants is experiencing robust growth, driven by their outstanding flexibility, strong adhesive properties, and high resistance to water, chemicals, and temperature fluctuations. These properties make them ideal for a wide range of industries, including packaging, electronics, automotive, and construction.

The construction industry, in particular, has seen increased use of polyurethane-based products for structural bonding, roofing, and insulation. This surge is attributed to the growing demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient buildings. In the automotive sector, polyurethane materials are commonly used to bond lightweight components, enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions.

Advancements in manufacturing techniques and the development of novel polyurethane formulations tailored for specific applications are also propelling the market forward. The increasing trend towards eco-friendly and low-VOC (volatile organic compound) solutions that meet stringent environmental standards has further boosted demand.

The global market is expanding due to the rise in infrastructure projects, especially in emerging nations, and the growth of e-commerce packaging solutions. These factors, combined with a focus on performance and durability, ensure the continued growth of the polyurethane adhesives and sealants market.

Market Drivers

The construction industry is the largest consumer of adhesives and sealants. Polyurethane adhesives and sealants offer strong adhesion to various substrates, including concrete, wood, plastic, and glass, due to their elasticity and structural properties. This has led to increased use in residential construction, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, which boasts the world's largest building industry.

China's construction sector, driven by the government's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025), is expected to continue its significant contribution to the country's GDP. In 2022, China's construction industry output was approximately USD 4.57 trillion, employing over 53 million people. The sector is anticipated to maintain a 6% contribution to GDP through 2025, with substantial urbanization and investment in building infrastructure.

In North America, the construction sector also shows growth, with the US Census reporting a spending of approximately USD 1.79 trillion on building in 2022, a 10% increase from the previous year.

Market Restraints

The polyurethane adhesives and sealants market faces challenges due to fluctuating raw material prices. These products rely heavily on petrochemical derivatives, whose prices are influenced by crude oil price changes. This volatility affects manufacturers' production costs, making polyurethane adhesives and sealants less competitive in price-sensitive sectors like construction and packaging.

Supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and environmental regulations on petrochemical production further exacerbate price swings. Manufacturers are investing in bio-based alternatives and enhancing manufacturing efficiency to mitigate reliance on traditional petrochemical raw materials.

Market Segmentation

By type, the polyurethane adhesives and sealants market is categorized into One-Component and Two-Component.

The One-Component type led the market in 2023, driven by its affordability, ease of use, and versatility. This type is popular in DIY, automotive, and construction applications due to its strong bonding strength, flexibility, and resistance to environmental factors. The increasing demand for low-maintenance, quick-curing solutions in both industrial and residential sectors has also contributed to its dominance.

The Two-Component type is the fastest-growing segment, valued for its superior performance and durability in challenging environments. Two-component systems provide greater control over curing time, strength, and flexibility, making them ideal for high-performance applications in industries such as heavy machinery, automotive, and aerospace.

Polyurethane Adhesives And Sealants Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market is very competitive, and the big players are focused on new ideas, product development, and working together in smart ways to strengthen their market position. The market is dominated by major firms with broad portfolios and international distribution networks, such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Sika AG, Huntsman Corporation, and BASF SE. These companies make significant R&D investments to create high-performing, environmentally friendly products that serve a variety of industries.

In order to gain market share, emerging businesses are taking advantage of regional demand, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific. Increasing product offers and improving technology capabilities in the market are popular tactics that involve strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions.

In November 2023, The first bio-based PUR adhesives for load-bearing timber construction were introduced by Henkel. When compared to fossil fuel-based alternatives, the new Loctite engineered wood adhesives, HB S ECO, and CR 821 ECO cut CO2eq emissions by almost 60%.

Some of the key companies in the global Polyurethane Adhesives And Sealants Market include:

3M

Arkema

Sika AG

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Mapei

Asian Paints Ltd.

Illonis Tool Works Inc.

Soudal N.V.

Sel Dis Ticaret Ve Kimya Sanayi A.S.

Polyurethane Adhesives And Sealants Latest Industry Updates

In May 2023, Bostik, a well-known adhesive expert worldwide, opened a new technology lab in Shanghai as part of an expansion of its R&D facilities. The Asia Technology Center (ATC) at Bostik is expanded with this new lab.

In December 2022, Bostik, the Adhesive Solutions division of Arkema, had launched an ambitious development programme strengthening its polyurethane (PU) sealants with a particular focus on Sealing & Bonding applications for the construction market. This new range of products enables Bostik to be well positioned in this business is driven by new construction in emerging countries and steady demand for higher quality solutions.

Polyurethane Adhesives And Sealants Market Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

One-Component

Two-Component

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Buildings and Construction

Automotive

General Industrial

Marine

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

