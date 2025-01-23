Bickford Ford Breaks Ground On 60,000 Sq. Ft. Ford Pro Elite Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bickford Ford, the largest Ford dealership in Washington State and a proud member of the Snohomish community since 1934, is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its new 60,000-square-foot Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center. The event will take place at 10:00 AM at 3100 Bickford Avenue, located directly across the street from the dealership's main campus.This new facility represents a significant milestone for Bickford Ford, allowing the dealership to expand its services while meeting the growing demands of its business and fleet customers. By dedicating this state-of-the-art space exclusively to commercial vehicles, the dealership can also focus its existing operations on retail customers, ensuring a more efficient and seamless experience for all.The facility is tailored to meet the unique needs of commercial vehicles and fleets, featuring expansive service bays that can handle large vehicles like mobile service vans and F-750 bucket trucks.Key highlights include:Advanced Infrastructure: Service bays equipped for large vehicles, including electric models up to Medium Duty.Extended Hours: Open Monday through Saturday with flexible scheduling to minimize downtime.Expert Technicians: A dedicated team trained to meet the unique needs of fleet and commercial vehicles.Comprehensive Services: Maintenance, warranty repairs, recalls, and more using high-quality parts.Additionally, the center will offer Elite Mobile Service, bringing maintenance and light repairs directly to customer locations to ensure fleets remain operational and efficient.“This facility marks an important step forward for Bickford Ford,” said Mike Bickford, General Manager.“It enables us to better meet the needs of our commercial customers while ensuring our existing operations can focus on delivering exceptional service to retail clients.”Jason Bickford, Vice President of Sales and Operations, added,“This project reflects our commitment to supporting the diverse needs of our customers. With this new facility, we're investing in the future of our community and the businesses that drive it.”The groundbreaking ceremony will feature representatives from Ford Motor Company, Fisher Construction, and local community leaders. The community is invited to celebrate this milestone and learn more about the benefits the facility will bring to the region.For more information or to RSVP, contact Bickford Ford at 425-334-4045.About Bickford FordFounded in 1934, Bickford Ford has been a cornerstone of the Snohomish community for over 90 years. As Washington State's largest Ford dealership, Bickford Ford is dedicated to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service for retail and commercial customers alike.

