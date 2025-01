Interdigital Announces Date For Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, and AI research and development company, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter 2024 results before the open on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

InterDigital executives will host a call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company performance.

For a live webcast of the conference call visit and click on the“Webcast” on the Investors page. The company encourages participants to take advantage of the webcast option.

For telephone access to the conference call, visit and click on the“Dial-In Registration” link on the Investors page. Registration is necessary to obtain a dial-in phone number and PIN to join.

A replay of the conference call will be available on InterDigital's website under Events in the Investors section. The replay will be available for one year.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: .

