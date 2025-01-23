Florida Oncology And Hematology And American Oncology Network Welcome Dr. Michele Ramirez

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Michele Ramirez, MD, joins the physician team

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community oncology practice Florida Oncology and Hematology (FOH), a partner practice of American Oncology (AON), is pleased to welcome Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Michele Ramirez, MD , to its physician care team. Dr. Ramirez is now accepting patients at Naples Community Hospital (NCH) Baker Hospital Downtown and Naples Community Hospital (NCH) North Naples Hospital. Patients will be referred to FOH practice locations in alignment with their individual treatment plans.









Dr. Ramirez is a Board-certified oncologist and hematologist serving patients in Naples, Florida. She has more than 20 years of experience and has been practicing in Florida since 2002. She earned her medical degree from Cornell University Medical College in New York, completed her internal medicine residency at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and completed a fellowship in hematology-oncology at the same institution.

“I am excited to join the physician team at Florida Oncology and Hematology,” said Dr. Ramirez.“My goal has always been to provide the best patient-centered care possible – nothing less than I would want for my own family. I look forward to collaborating with their like-minded team.”

The Florida Oncology and Hematology team now includes eight medical oncologists and 10 advanced practice providers across five Florida locations . The practice is committed to providing the community with innovative cancer care that is delivered holistically based on research and evidence-based medicine. FOH cancer patients have access to a diverse range of services for diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship, and patient support that are close to home, eliminating the need to travel long distances to receive care.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Ramirez to Florida Oncology and Hematology,” said Zanetta Lamar, MD , medical oncologist and hematologist at FOH.“She is extraordinarily knowledgeable and committed to delivering top-notch patient-first care, which will further enhance our ability to offer an exceptional patient experience in Naples. We are thrilled to have her partner with our Florida Oncology and Hematology team.”

“On behalf of AON, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Ramirez to Florida Oncology and Hematology, and the network,” said Stephen“Fred” Divers, MD , AON's chief medical officer.“Dr. Ramirez has an impressive background, and I am confident that our patients – and our team – will benefit immensely from her expertise and commitment to providing quality, patient-centered care.”

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About Florida Oncology and Hematology

Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders, Florida Oncology and Hematology serves patients in Cape Coral, Clearwater, Fort Myers, and Naples, Florida. As a community-based practice, Florida Oncology and Hematology offers a full range of exceptional cancer services, providing the highest quality treatments based on research and focused on the whole person. Learn more at .

