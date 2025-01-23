Microduct Market Size To Reach USD 13.63 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Efficient Cable Management | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Microduct is driven by the increasing need for efficient cable management solutions and the rapid expansion of fiber optic infrastructure in telecommunications and data centers. Austin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microduct Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Microduct Market Size was valued at USD 5.21 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.63 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.30% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Microduct Market Growth Driven by Digital Transformation and Rising Demand for High-Speed Data Networks The microduct market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for high-speed data transmission and advanced network infrastructure. A key factor in this growth is the global push for digital transformation, with 74% of organizations prioritizing it in 2024. While 77% of companies have started their digital journey, only 35% have achieved full success. With over 5.35 billion internet users globally, the adoption of digital technologies by businesses, governments, and residential sectors is increasing the need for fiber-optic networks, boosting microduct demand. Additionally, the growing reliance on mobile devices, cloud computing, and video streaming has driven the need for low-latency, high-capacity networks, where microducts play a vital role in efficient fiber deployment and IIoT connectivity, especially in urban and industrial applications. Get a Sample Report of Microduct Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

By Type (Direct Install, Direct Burial, Flame Retardant)
By Application (FTTX Networks, Access Networks, Backbone Networks, Data Center, Others)

. By Application (FTTX Networks, Access Networks, Backbone Networks, Data Center, Others) Key Drivers . Microducts play a crucial role in housing and protecting fiber optic cables, enabling efficient installation and maintenance, driving the market growth.

. The cost-effectiveness and reduced installation time that microduct systems offer are key factors driving the market.

Microduct Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type

In 2023, the flame retardant segment led the microduct market with a 45% share, offering fire-resistant solutions crucial for high-risk environments like data centers, office buildings, and transportation hubs. These microducts ensure safety and continuous network operations in fire-prone areas, primarily used in telecom and IT projects. Leading companies such as Corning and Hexatronic provide flame retardant microducts for infrastructure projects.

The direct installation segment is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, driven by its cost-efficiency and quick deployment, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and Africa. Companies like Prysmian Group and Emtelle offer these solutions to accelerate fiber network expansion.

By Application

In 2023, the FTTX (Fiber to the X) segment dominated the microduct market with a 56% share, driven by the growing demand for high-speed internet and connectivity. Microducts are crucial in protecting optical fibers that link users to telecommunication networks, improving internet speed and reliability. The rise of smart homes, IoT devices, and 5G deployments has further fueled FTTX usage, particularly in urban areas. Companies like Corning supply ClearCurve microducts for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) applications.

The data center segment is expected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, supported by the surge in cloud services and AI, with companies like Nexans and Emtelle offering specialized microduct solutions for fiber management in large-scale data centers.

APAC Leads Microduct Market in 2023, While North America Set for Fastest Growth Driven by 5G and Rural Broadband Investments

In 2023, the APAC region led the microduct market with a 37% share, driven by rapid urbanization and the widespread deployment of fiber optic networks in countries like China, India, and Japan. Government initiatives such as China's 5G rollout and India's BharatNet project rely heavily on microduct systems for efficient fiber optic installations. Key players like Emtelle and Hexatronic Group supply microducts for telecom and broadband applications in the region. North America is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, fueled by advancements in 5G infrastructure and increased investments in rural broadband projects. U.S. programs like the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund are accelerating fiber optic installations, while the rise of smart homes, IoT, and data centers in Canada and the U.S. further drives demand for microduct solutions, with companies like Prysmian Group and Dura-Line leading the way.

Recent Development



March 2024, Prysmian has launched the Sirocco Extreme 864f microduct cable, featuring 864 fibres in a 9.8mm diameter, setting a new standard for fibre density and installation efficiency. The cable's reduced size and high fibre count enable faster, cost-effective deployments with lower environmental impact. January 2025, – ACOME Group introduced its QR Drum service to improve fibre cable deployment logistics. The service assigns a QR code to each cable drum, allowing network builders to track cable supply, locations, and history, reducing fibre waste by up to 10%. This innovation helps save up to 5% in cable costs, optimizing both economic and ecological performance for broadband companies.

