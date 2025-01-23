Healtheconnections Welcomes New President And CEO, Board Members For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Amato, a 16-year veteran in the information industry, is a respected leader in the field. She has an extensive background in health information exchange, health data, relations, policy and compliance with focused expertise on program development and design, advocacy, research, and source funding.

In her new role, Amato will drive organizational strategies, priorities and operations, steering HealtheConnections into its next phase of growth. She is a passionate advocate for improving the health of our communities through innovative technology, data-driven strategies, and strong clinical-community partnerships, with plans to highlight those values during her tenure.

"Innovation, continuous improvement, and close collaboration with participants, partners, and peers are the hallmarks of HealtheConnections' success," said Amato. "My commitment is to preserve the values that have brought us here, while bringing new ideas and a forward-looking perspective to ensure our organization and partners thrive in a changing healthcare landscape."

In addition to Amato's appointment, the HealtheConnections Board of Directors selected new leadership and added a new slate of members to its ranks. The Board of Directors selects candidates that represent its extensive geographic reach, diverse participant base and business community united by a shared commitment to its nonprofit mission.

HealtheConnections Board of Directors leadership changes:



Paul Kaye, MD , Executive Vice President for Practice Transformation for Sun River Health serving as the Board of Directors Chair



Seth Kronenberg, MD , President & CEO for Crouse Health serving as the Board of Directors Co-Vice Chair

Robert Weisenthal, MD, Ophthalmologist for CNY Eye Care and Clinical Professor for the Department of Ophthalmology at Upstate Medical University serving as Board of Directors Co-Vice Chair

New HealtheConnections Board of Directors members:



Demetra Alberti, Executive Director for Rural Health Network of South-Central NY



Kathryn Anderson, MD, PhD, Commissioner of Health for Onondaga County



Eric Brosius, Vice President of Technology Services for Sun River Health



Kara Hines, DNP, RN, CHCIO, Associate Vice President of IT and Associate Chief Information Officer for United Health Services



Judith Watson, RN, BSN, MPH, Chief Executive Officer for Westchester Community Health Center

Corey Zeigler, Chief Information Officer for Helio Health

To learn more about HealtheConnections, visit healtheconnections .

About HealtheConnections:

HealtheConnections is a nonprofit organization accredited by the New York State Department of Health to operate the regional health information exchange that serves 26 counties across Central, Northern, Southern Tier, and Hudson Valley regions in New York State. With a network of over 13,000 licensed clinicians and tens of thousands of health and care professionals, the organization facilitates the secure flow of patient data between more than 4,600 office locations every day. This diverse and expansive network presents an incredible opportunity to share, understand, and apply clinical data for better healthcare and to support public and population health priorities.

