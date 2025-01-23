Punjab Shocker! Woman Gets 40 Stitches As Stray Dogs Attack, Bite Arm And Face

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An elderly woman was hospitalised with severe injuries on Wednesday after being mauled by a pack of dogs in Punjab. The incident comes mere weeks after another woman in the state was mauled by dogs while taking a morning walk through an isolated area.

According to a Times of India report, the incident took place in the Khanna area of Ludhiana earlier this week. The victim had been working as a house cleaner when the dogs knocked her over and started biting. Local residents had subsequently rushed to her aid and took her to the hospital . Doctors at the hospital confirmed that the victim had required approximately 40 stitches after the attack.

Meanwhile a three-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs while playing outside his house in a separate incident from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh .

“The incident occurred around 3 pm on Wednesday when the boy, identified as Sofiyan, was playing outside his home (in the Eidgah Colony). A pack of six stray dogs surrounded him, attacked, and dragged him, leaving him grievously injured,” Ashish Sharma - Circle Officer of Chhata.

Officials said that other children who witnessed the attack had informed the family of the victim. The family members had then rushed to the spot and used sticks to drive the dogs away. The child was rescued with severe injuries - sporting bite and claw marks all over his body.

The boy was initially taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors referred him to a district hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Officials said he succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.