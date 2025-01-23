Russians Likely Execute Six Other Ukrainian Pows Ombudsman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces have likely executed six other captured Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, on Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Another is circulating showing the probable cynical execution of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops. In the video, the occupiers personally document their crime - the execution of six Ukrainian who had been taken prisoners. They were shot in the back. The video ends as a seventh soldier lies on the ground, with his fate unknown. Each execution of the captured individuals takes place in front of their fellow comrades. Meanwhile, the occupiers order them to 'lie down and shut up,' and the perpetrator behind the camera is heard saying, 'One is mine,' before firing multiple rounds into the back of one of the prisoners," Lubinets stated.

He emphasized that the Russian forces have never been known for treating prisoners of war with dignity and are once again demonstrating their criminal behavior.

"Once again, I am sending information about this crime to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This fact must be documented! The lack of accountability has turned such crimes into a systemic issue. We cannot turn a blind eye to this! Ukraine demands justice and accountability for those who commit crimes and disregard all norms!" Lubinets stressed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian troops likely executed three captured Ukrainian defenders near the village of Neskuchne in Donetsk region.