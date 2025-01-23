TN Governor Approves Bills Increasing Punishments For Crimes Against Women, Children

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has approved two landmark bills aimed at imposing stricter punishments for crimes against women and children. The Bills -- Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Criminal Laws (Tamil Nadu) amendments Bill 2025 -- will now be sent to the President for final approval.

The Bills have severe penalties for heinous offences, including life imprisonment and the death penalty, in cases of sexual violence, acid attacks, and related crimes.

The provisions are: in sexual assault of a girl below 12 years, the offender/offenders will face life imprisonment or the death penalty; in gang-rape of a minor (under 18 years), punishment will range from life imprisonment to the death penalty; repeat offenders will face either the death penalty or life imprisonment; disclosure of victim's Identity the violators will face imprisonment of 3 to 5 years and a fine; acid attacks resulting in grievous injury, the offenders will be sentenced to life imprisonment or the death penalty, along with a fine.

Threatening to commit an acid attack will result in 10 years to life imprisonment and a fine.

The Bills also address digital and cyber-related crimes. For first-time offences, the punishment includes up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs10,000. Repeat offenders could face up to five years in prison and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Subsequent violations will attract a 10-year sentence and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

Punishments for fatalities and intent to cause death: For sexual assault resulting in a fatality, offenders will face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 50,000. Violence with the intent to cause death will lead to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The Bills mandate the installation of adequate lighting and surveillance cameras in public spaces, including educational institutions, hostels, cinemas, and shopping malls.

Police must be informed of crimes within 24 hours, and failure to report incidents will result in a fine of Rs 50,000, a significant increase from the previous penalty of Rs 2,000.

Public servants such as law enforcement officers, prison staff, government officials, and hospital workers convicted of sexual assault will face harsher punishments, ranging from 20 years of imprisonment to life imprisonment.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin introduced the Bills in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on January 10 which were passed a day later after a voice vote.

The Bills build on amendments made in 2023 to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Indian National Security Act (INSA) aimed at strengthening legal measures to protect women and children. The enhanced Bills represents a continued effort by the Tamil Nadu government to curb crimes against women and children, ensuring greater safety and accountability across the state.