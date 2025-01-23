Tanishq Celebrates 'Festival Of Diamonds'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23rd January 2025: Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, invites you to celebrate with the Festival of Diamonds this season. With its latest launch, the brand reinstates the thought of "making any moment sparkle - your moment, your sparkle". While Tanishq diamonds shine brilliantly on your special days, they are your ally for the not-so-perfect ones too -to uplift your spirit, boost your confidence, and make every day a little brighter with style. To add to the excitement, Tanishq has also launched its latest natural diamond jewellery collection, Unbound, offering a new level of elegance and style to elevate every occasion.



Tanishq's latest natural diamonds collection, Unbound, is a tribute to the free spirit of the modern Indian woman, celebrating her individuality and the multifaceted life she leads. Each piece in this collection reflects her elegance, strength, and the personal journey that defines her. Crafted with exquisite 1ct to 3ct diamonds set in 18kt gold, the collection embodies fluidity and organic movement, symbolizing her unique facets. Featuring neckwear, pendant sets, cocktail rings, and earrings offering a dazzling expression of self for every woman. The pieces are crafted with natural diamonds, enamel and coloured stones, ensuring endless ways of styling. Designed for daily wear, these pieces seamlessly transition from casual to formal occasions, celebrating individuality and self-expression. This season, celebrate with Tanishq's Festival of Diamonds offering up to 20% off* on exquisite natural diamond jewellery value, offer starting on 9th January 2025. Additionally, customers can also exchange their old Tanishq diamond jewellery at 100%* current exchange value for a stunning new design.



The newly launched capsule collection of modular diamond jewellery is versatile yet classy which can be dressed up and down. The brand redefines elegance with this latest launch that can be adorned for brunches to gala dinners, catering to suit every occasion and style. Whether you are shopping for a wedding trousseau or looking for the perfect gift to cherish a loved one, this festival is the ideal occasion to explore Tanishq's exquisite natural diamonds collection with jewellery starting at INR 15,000.



Celebrate this New Year with Tanishq's Festival of Diamonds, where every sparkle tells a story. Visit your nearest Tanishq store and indulge in this spectacular 'Festival of Diamonds' or shop from the comfort of your home at





About Tanishq:



Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold most efficiently. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 450+ exclusive boutiques in more than 250+ cities.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Lakshita Kandpal

Email :...