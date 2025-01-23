Azerbaijan Holds Hybrid Meeting On Green Energy Strategy Implementation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The latest meeting of the working group on the "Green Energy
Space" was held in a hybrid format, Azernews
reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.
The group was established to ensure the implementation of
measures outlined in the Socio-economic Development Strategy of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026. Deputy Minister Samir
Valiyev, who chaired the meeting, highlighted projects implemented
under the Year of Solidarity for a Green World and significant
achievements made in line with the Strategy. He emphasized the
contributions to Azerbaijan's sustainable development under the
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, particularly in expanding the
use of renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, and
reducing carbon emissions.
Next, Ramil Huseyn, Deputy Chairman of the Working Group and
Deputy Executive Director of the Economic Reforms Analysis and
Communication Center, presented a draft preliminary assessment
report based on monitoring results from 2024. The report covered
the performance of institutions working on the "Green Energy
Space," including offshore wind energy research, development of a
renewable energy information system, energy storage systems, carbon
capture technology, energy efficiency improvements, new
infrastructure for integrating generation into the energy system,
and the creation of a national climate change database.
The group then reviewed reports from other members on the draft
report, discussing goals, necessary actions, challenges, and
recommendations for effectively implementing the Strategy's actions
in the upcoming year.
The "Green Energy Space" Working Group includes representatives
from the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry
of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Agriculture, the
Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Ministry of
Finance, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Statistics
Committee, the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, the
State Customs Committee, SOCAR, the Central Bank, Azerbaijan
Investment Holding, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences,
the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, as well as
representatives from AzerEnergy, Azerishig, and Azeristiliktechizat
- State Energy Supply Company.
MENAFN23012025000195011045ID1109121239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.