'Blinkit Tamatar Taiyaar Rakh': Zomato Reacts To Farhan Akhtar's Video With Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol Amid ZNMD 2 Buzz
Date
1/23/2025 5:01:07 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid widespread rumours about the sequel of iconic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara movie, actor Farhan Akhtar's latest social media post has heightened the suspense around ZNMD 2. The actor shared an Instagram video featuring Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.
The video sparked a social media frenzy and garnered comments from Zoya Akhtar , google India, Netflix, Zomato, etc.
Farhan Akhtar shared a video of all the three ZNMD actors and background music from song 'Senorita'. He also tagged Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's director Zoya Akhtar in the caption and wrote,“do you see the signs??” Also Read
| Hrithik Roshan leases out premium commercial property in Mumbai's Goregoan
Zoya Akhtar reacted to the video,“Yes the universe is speaking to me.”
Adding a tangy twist to the conversation, online food aggregator, Zomato,commented,“@letsblinkit tamatar taiyaar rakh,”
Farhan Akhtar shares video hinting ZNMD 2 | Watch video
The short video ended with what seems like a manuscript titled 'The Three Musketeers". The video shared on social media on Wednesday has received more than nine lakh likes and thousands of comments.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released on 15 August, 2011. More than a decade after its release, the movie enjoys massive fanbase who continues to rewatch the movie with friends and family. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, the movie also featured Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. Also Read
| Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan in Squid Game India: AI video goes viral Netizens react to Farhan Akhtar's video
Farhan Akhtar's social media post drew attention of major Instagram account handles including that of YouTube, Netflix , and PrimeVideo.
MENAFN23012025007365015876ID1109121166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.