'Blinkit Tamatar Taiyaar Rakh': Zomato Reacts To Farhan Akhtar's Video With Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol Amid ZNMD 2 Buzz

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid widespread rumours about the sequel of iconic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara movie, Farhan Akhtar's latest social post has heightened the suspense around ZNMD 2. The shared an Instagram featuring Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.

The video sparked a social media frenzy and garnered comments from Zoya Akhtar , India, Netflix, Zomato, etc.

Farhan Akhtar shared a video of all the three ZNMD actors and background from song 'Senorita'. He also tagged Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's director Zoya Akhtar in the caption and wrote,“do you see the signs??”

Zoya Akhtar reacted to the video,“Yes the universe is speaking to me.”

Adding a tangy twist to the conversation, online food aggregator, Zomato,commented,“@letsblinkit tamatar taiyaar rakh,”

Farhan Akhtar shares video hinting ZNMD 2 | Watch video

The short video ended with what seems like a manuscript titled 'The Three Musketeers". The video shared on social media on Wednesday has received more than nine lakh likes and thousands of comments.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released on 15 August, 2011. More than a decade after its release, the movie enjoys massive fanbase who continues to rewatch the movie with friends and family. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, the movie also featured Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.

Farhan Akhtar's social media post drew attention of major Instagram account handles including that of YouTube, Netflix , and PrimeVideo.