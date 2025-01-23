Palmeiras Clinches Dramatic Victory Over Santos In Paulistão Clash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a thrilling São Paulo derby, Palmeiras secured a last-minute 2-1 victory against Santos. The match, held at Vila Belmiro, marked the third round of the Paulistão Championship.



Santos took an early lead through Guilherme's goal. Palmeiras fought back with equalizer from Thalys and a stoppage-time winner by Richard Rios. The win propelled Palmeiras to the top of Group D with seven points.



They now lead São Bernardo by one point. Santos remains second in Group B with four points, trailing Guarani on goal difference. The game began with both teams evenly matched. Santos created the first real scoring opportunity seven minutes in.



Guilherme initiated a counter-attack, setting up Pituca for a shot that deflected wide. Palmeiras dominated possession in the following minutes. However, they struggled to break through Santos ' defense.



As the first half progressed, Santos gained momentum. In the 35th minute, Guilherme's free-kick took a deflection off the wall, wrong-footing goalkeeper Weverton and giving Santos the lead.







Palmeiras came out stronger in the second half. They nearly equalized two minutes after the restart. Vanderlan's cross found Thalys unmarked, but the striker shot over the bar.



Shortly after, Estêvão hit the post with a powerful strike. The equalizer came in the 22nd minute. Thalys headed in a precise cross from Maurício, leaving Brazão with no chance.



The game opened up with both teams creating chances. In the 46th minute, Richard Rios capitalized on a loose ball from a corner kick. His well-placed shot sealed the victory for Palmeiras.



This result sets the stage for an exciting continuation of the Paulistão Championship. Santos will face Velo Clube on Saturday, while Palmeiras hosts Novorizontino at Allianz Parque later the same day.

