$1.81 Bn Optical Genome Mapping Market Global Forecasts 2024-2034 By Product And Services, Technique, Application, And End-User

The market will expand as a result of developments in optical genome mapping technology, the growing need for precision medicine, the expansion of applications in clinical diagnostics and research, government initiatives and funding, and strategic collaborations and partnerships.



Optical genome mapping (OGM) technology has advanced significantly, offering higher accuracy and resolution for the detailed analysis of genomic structures. Recent technological improvements have enabled faster data generation, facilitating larger-scale studies and broader clinical applications.

For instance, in July 2023, the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad, India, launched an innovative next-generation genetic testing tool, OGM, which can identify genomic anomalies linked to various hereditary diseases in humans. As the role of genomics in drug discovery and development continues to grow, the demand for precise and reliable genomic analysis tools like optical mapping is expected to increase, highlighting OGM's critical importance in advancing genetic research and therapeutic interventions.

North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of leading biotechnology firms, significant investments in research and development, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, and growing adoption of advanced genomic technologies.

For instance, in July 2023, Cerba Healthcare introduced a novel optical genome mapping test. The test is a New Generation Cytogenetic diagnostic that analyzes chromosome structure at high resolution (up to 500 bp) to identify balanced and unbalanced structural variations. This strategy is likely to help the corporation grow its portfolio.

By product and services, the services segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global optical genome mapping market in 2023 owing to the increased demand for advanced genomic analysis and personalized medicine, which enhances research capabilities and improves diagnostic accuracy.

For instance, Bionano Genomics, Inc. released a study in July 2024 that compared their optical genome mapping (OGM) technology to conventional cytogenetic methods for the detection of structural variations (SVs) in multiple myeloma (MM). This multi-site study is the first of its kind in this field. Additionally, the software segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and the need for efficient data management in genomic research and analysis.

By technique, the structural variant detection segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global optical genome mapping market in 2023 owing to the growing need for accurate identification and characterization of genomic variations associated with diseases, which enhances research and therapeutic development.

For instance, Bionano Genomics announced in January 2023 the release of multiple new products and enhancements to its optical genome mapping workflow, such as enhanced resilience of sample preparation, accelerated turnaround times for DNA labeling and imaging, and higher throughput and quality metrics. In response to user input, Bionano has improved sample prep kits, chips, and instrument software. These updates are intended to improve performance in routine, high-volume genome analysis applications. Additionally, the genome assembly segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing emphasis on whole-genome sequencing and advancements in sequencing technologies that facilitate more efficient and accurate genome reconstruction.

By application, the research segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global optical genome mapping market in 2023 owing to the surge in funding and initiatives aimed at genomic research, driving demand for advanced mapping technologies in scientific studies.

For instance, Bionano stated in March 2023 that it will be showcasing applications of OGM for uncommon genetic illnesses and constitutional disorders at the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics annual meeting. Additionally, the diagnostics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and the demand for early and precise diagnostic tools in personalized medicine.

By end-user, the academic research institutes segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global optical genome mapping market in 2023 owing to the significant investments in genomic research and collaboration with industry partners to advance scientific knowledge and technology development.

For instance, in March 2023, Bionano Genomics launched two new OGM-Dx tests: prenatal and postnatal whole genome structural variant assays. These tests allow for a broad evaluation of structural variants as well as the discovery of chromosomal abnormalities, which helps with patient diagnosis and therapy. Additionally, the hospitals & clinical laboratories segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing need for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions and the increasing adoption of genomics in routine clinical practice.

