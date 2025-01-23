Goodera's Ongoing Efforts In Support Of LA Wildfire Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the people of Los Angeles continue to face the ongoing aftermath of devastating wildfires, Goodera remains committed to providing critical support through collaborative partnerships with nonprofits working on the ground to support communities. With an unwavering focus on addressing the immediate and evolving needs of the community, Goodera is mobilizing resources, offering assistance, and working closely with local nonprofit partners in LA to ensure relief reaches those who need it most.

Working alongside nonprofits such as Global Empowerment Mission , YMCA of Greater Los Angeles, Baby2Baby, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Korea Town Youth and Community Center, and the Downtown Women's Center, Goodera is mobilising resources and vital support to meet the food, shelter, and personal care needs of affected communities. These partnerships are essential for distributing food kits, providing on-site support, and meeting the immediate and long-term needs of displaced families.



“While material support and in-kind contributions are a meaningful way to provide immediate support during this challenging time, it is also critical to ensure that the contributions align with the actual needs of the community,” , but the key to impactful support lies in aligning these contributions with the actual needs of the community,” said Harshita Goel, Associate Director, Nonprofit Partnerships at Goodera.“Collaboration and flexibility are the key when providing support during a disaster of this scale. We're communicating consistently with our nonprofit partners and following updates to better understand their evolving needs. From food and hygiene essentials to tools for long-term rebuilding, meaningful support stems from thoughtful action. This ensures that resources provided are not redundant or superfluous, but genuinely effective in helping communities recover and rebuild.”



Goodera and its partners emphasize that by fostering a deeper understanding of the real-time challenges faced by affected families and nonprofits, donors and volunteers can play a more impactful role in the recovery process. Through this collaborative and needs-focused approach, the goal is to provide sustainable and practical solutions for those impacted by the LA wildfires.



Sue Cushman, Global Supply Chain Director, Global Empowerment Mission, highlighted the challenges faced by wildfire survivors when displaced.“From our past experience, we have found that displaced fire survivors from Paradise, for instance, had several options following the fires. They could go to a shelter, reside in a tent, or travel 100 miles outside of the fire zone to find a hotel room that is price gouging and pay out of pocket 150% above fair market value for a room. It takes time to get housing vouchers from FEMA and it takes even longer to get any money from their insurance company, if they had insurance! Housing vouchers are typically for 30 days only. These people tend to go with a more economical and longer-term solution by grabbing a donated tent, Coleman stove, sleeping bags, and solar lights and set up camp wherever they can legally, which tends to be in a Walmart parking lot, hopefully only until they receive their checks from their insurance company, which typically takes 3-4 months on the average. Giving the survivor these tools gives them the peace of mind that they will be protected from the elements. Light offers security which they are lacking.”



While immediate support is critical, Goodera emphasizes the importance of addressing long-term recovery, particularly over the next three to four months.“The needs of these communities won't end once the fires are contained.” said Abhishek Humbad , Founder of Goodera.“We are committed to rebuilding efforts and ensuring families receive the resources they need to restore their homes and communities.”

Goodera is working closely with partners to continuously assess evolving needs and strategically prioritize support for the rebuilding process.“Our focus is not just on addressing immediate needs, but also on preparing communities for the challenges ahead. For instance, one of our partners is already taking proactive steps to support students, teachers, and schools, ensuring that educational continuity is maintained in the coming months.” shared Abhishek Humbad.“By providing critical resources now, we are helping to create a foundation of stability and resilience, empowering survivors with both security and hope as they rebuild their lives.”



Goodera remains dedicated to powering meaningful change through community-driven solutions, ensuring the survivors of the LA wildfires are met with continued support in the months ahead.



About Goodera

Goodera executes hosted volunteering experiences that are accessible, engaging, and impactful for the world's leading organizations like IBM, Airbnb, ServiceNow, Visa, and Target – 65 of our 500+ customers are Fortune 500 companies. We power on-demand volunteering experiences hosted by our ambassadors for your employees -across 1000+ cities in 100+ countries worldwide. We embrace action on social causes that align with SDGs with tailored in-person, virtual, and hybrid volunteering programs designed to bring people and purpose together.

