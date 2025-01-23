Aerostructures Market Report And Competitive Analysis 2025, Featuring Spirit Aerosystems, Saab, Triumph Group, Leonardo And Elbit Systems

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerostructures Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aerostructures market size has grown strongly in recent years and is set to grow from $60.06 billion in 2024 to $65.07 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for commercial aircraft, growth in the defense sector, aging aircraft fleet, rise in space exploration, increased air cargo demand.

The aerostructures market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years, growing to $87.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets, airline fleet modernization, regulatory standards, market globalization, increasing air traffic and passenger.

Major trends in the forecast period include digital twins and smart manufacturing, integration of sensors and connectivity, modular and scalable design, sustainability and eco-friendly materials, 3D printing and additive manufacturing.



The rise in commercial aircraft production is anticipated to drive the growth of the aerostructures market throughout the forecast period. Commercial aircraft are utilized for transporting passengers and freight on scheduled routes between designated airports. The rapid increase in commercial aircraft production is likely to enhance the demand for aerostructures, which are essential components in aircraft manufacturing and assembly. For example, in January 2024, Airbus, a Netherlands-based aircraft manufacturer, reported that in 2023, it delivered 735 commercial aircraft, representing an 11% increase compared to 2022. Thus, the growing production of commercial aircraft is expected to boost the demand for the aerostructures market during the forecast period.

The growing number of aircraft modernization programs is expected to propel the aerostructures market. Aircraft modernization involves upgrading and enhancing an aircraft's components, systems, and technology to boost its overall performance, safety, efficiency, and capabilities. Aerostructures play a crucial role in these modernization initiatives, whether the goals are to extend the aircraft's lifespan, enhance performance, or increase environmental sustainability. For instance, in June 2024, the U.S. Department of Defense, a federal executive department in the U.S., announced a substantial modernization plan for tactical aircraft stationed in Japan, which involves an investment exceeding $10 billion. This initiative aims to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and enhance regional deterrence amid escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. The Air Force plans to replace 48 F-15C/D fighter jets with 36 F-15EX jets. Therefore, the rise in aircraft modernization programs is driving the aerostructures market.

Major companies in the aerospace sector are reorganizing and expanding their operations to enhance their market presence and improve efficiency. For instance, in January 2022, Airbus launched Airbus Atlantic, a wholly-owned subsidiary aimed at becoming a significant player in the aerostructures industry. This new entity consolidates the expertise, resources, and operations of Airbus's key sites in Nantes and Montoir-de-Bretagne, two important locations in western France. Furthermore, it includes the global operations of Stelia Aerospace, a France-based aerospace company and subsidiary of Airbus, uniting these strengths to strengthen its position in the aerostructures market. The company manages a supply chain that involves over 500 direct suppliers for flying products and more than 2,000 indirect suppliers for general procurement products.

Major companies in the aerostructures industry are embracing a strategic partnership approach to offer critical aerostructures services that aim to lower costs, foster innovation, and cater to the changing needs of the aviation market. Strategic partnerships involve companies leveraging each other's strengths and resources for mutual benefits. For example, in January 2023, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., a US-based provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, collaborated with Bharat Forge Limited, an India-based supplier of safety and critical components, to produce main landing gear components, subassemblies, and assemblies for remotely piloted aircraft.

In February 2022, Daher, a French company operating across aerospace, nuclear, defense, and automotive sectors, has entered an agreement to acquire Triumph Group, Inc.'s metallic aerostructures production and assembly business in the USA. This acquisition was made to reinforce its presence and enhance production capabilities in the North American region. The metallic aerostructures unit, Stuart, specializes in manufacturing intricate and sizeable metallic structures, including wing and fuselage assemblies.

Major companies operating in the aerostructures market include Spirit AeroSystems, Saab, Triumph Group, Leonardo, Elbit Systems, Airbus, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies, Safran, Bombardier, Embraer, General Dynamics, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, GKN Aerospace, FACC, RUAG Group, Collins Aerospace, Dassault Aviation, Meggitt, RUAG International, RUAG Space, Premium AEROTEC, Belge de Constructions Aeronautiques, Aero Vodochody AEROSPACE, Singapore Technologies Engineering and Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

This report focuses on aerostructures market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:



By Component: Fuselage; Empennage; Flight Control Surfaces; Wings; Nose; Nacelle and Pylon; Doors and Skid

By Material: Composites; Alloys and Super Alloys; Metals

By Platform: Fixed Wing; Rotary Wing; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs); Advanced Air Mobility By End Use: OEM; Aftermarket

Subsegments:



By Fuselage: Forward Fuselage; Mid Fuselage; Aft Fuselage

By Empennage: Horizontal Stabilizer; Vertical Stabilizer; Rudder and Elevator Assemblies

By Flight Control Surfaces: Ailerons; Flaps; Slats; Spoilers

By Wings: Wing Structure; Wing Tips; Wing Box

By Nose: Nose Cone; Cockpit Canopy; Radar Dome

By Nacelle and Pylon: Engine Nacelle; Pylon Assembly By Doors and Skid: Passenger Doors; Cargo Doors; Emergency Exits; Landing Gear Skids

Key Attributes:

