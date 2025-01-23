EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): Forecast

Nagarro expects revenues of between €1,020 and €1,080 million for 2025

23.01.2025 / 07:49 CET/CEST

Gross Margin expected to be in the region of 30%

Adjusted EBITDA margin expected between 14.5% and 15.5%

Focus on shareholder value by share buy-back, dividend and growth targets for 2024 will at least be reached January 23, 2025 - Nagarro, a global digital engineering leader, issued its guidance for the current fiscal year. The company expects revenues, calculated at today's currency exchange rates and not including future acquisitions, to be between €1,020 and €1,080 million. The gross margin is likely to continue in the region of 30%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to be between 14.5% and 15.5%. Co-founder and CEO Manas Human comments,“2025 will be a good year for us as the long-term market drivers remain intact and in the last couple of years, we have set up the company to take full advantage of them. That's why we are in a very solid position to focus on shareholder value by executing our independent growth strategy instead of following the take-private route.” With a view on shareholder value, both Boards of Nagarro have opted for an improved investors' participation in the company's operational successes via an intended share buy-back in a value of up to €400 million over the next three years and a sustainable dividend policy of distributing between 10% and 20% of EBIT every year. These initiatives come along with a more energetic approach to efficiency and a gradually ramped-up growth strategy with organic and inorganic aspects. Nagarro will therefore use more of its existing loan facilities and look for non-linear growth options via strategic partnerships. The Management Board still expects to at least meet the financial targets for 2024 set out in October.

