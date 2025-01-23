Ticket Sales For Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Now Open For Purchase
Ticket sales have officially launched for the Formula 1
Azerbaijan Grand Prix, set to take place in Baku,
Azernews reports.
The Baku City Circuit has announced that fans can buy tickets
for this thrilling city race through the official website,
Additionally, a 20% discount on tickets is available via the
Baku City Circuit mobile app, valid until February 5.
The Baku City Circuit Operations Company is offering four-day
ticket options for enthusiasts. As in previous years, ticket
holders will also have the chance to participate in a pit lane
tour, allowing them to closely observe their favorite F1 teams,
drivers, and their garages. Last year saw a record number of
participants in the pit lane tour. Fans can expect regular updates
about entertainment programs scheduled for race week.
The previous year's Baku Grand Prix weekend recorded the highest
attendance in eight years, with 76,000 fans present.
This year's Formula 1 season, which celebrates its 75th
anniversary, promises to be memorable. The highly anticipated
Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to attract global attention from the
motorsport community to Baku.
The race is scheduled to take place from September 19-21 and
will mark the 17th Grand Prix of the season.
